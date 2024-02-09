Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Reflect on Romance in New Single 'Purple Irises': 'Never Knew a Love Like This'

The famous couple will make the live debut of the new track over the weekend at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate event

Ellen von Unwerth Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still in sweet harmony.

On Friday, the power couple released their latest duet, "Purple Irises."

In the song, the No Doubt Rocker, 54, and the country star, 47, sing of love, seemingly reflecting on their relationship.

"But if someone comes along and tries to / Love you like I do / Don't know what I'd do / Don't want to lose you," she sings, later adding: "No, I never knew a love like this. Now we're picking / Purple irises."

Stefani and Shelton married in 2021 after first connecting as coaches on The Voice in 2015. They are set to make the live debut of the track this weekend at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate event in Las Vegas.

This, of course, isn't the first time Stefani and Shelton have teamed up creatively. They released songs including "Nobody But You" in 2021 and the holiday hit "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" in 2017.

"He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy," Stefani told PEOPLE last year of her relationship with Shelton.

This spring, Stefani will reunite with her No Doubt rocker brethren at Coachella,

“It just happened so fast, and that's my favorite kind of thing to happen. We haven't really figured out the next steps of how we're going to do this, but we're just all so excited," she told PEOPLE last month. "And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It's inspiring us."

