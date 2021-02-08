Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton poke fun at relationship in ‘hilarious’ Super Bowl commercial

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton poke fun at relationship in T-Mobile ad (T-Mobile)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton poked fun at their relationship in a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial which saw the celebrity couple imagine an alternate explanation for their first date.

In the commercial, which takes place a "few years ago," Stefani can be seen speaking to Adam Levine over video call, during which she explains that she thinks she is ready to start dating again.

In response to Levine’s question regarding what she is looking for in a partner, Stefani tells the Maroon 5 singer: “I’m sick of LA guys. I want someone completely different, maybe from another country, and someone cultured and sensitive and who is not threatened by a strong woman.”

However, due to Levine’s unfortunate “spotty” cell service, what he actually heard was: “I’m sick of LA guys. I want someone [who is] completely country… uncultured… and threatened by a strong confident woman.”

The description prompts Levine to respond that he “has your guy,” only for Stefani to be surprised when Shelton shows up at their blind date.

Looking up from her menu in confusion as Shelton walks up, the singer says: “Blake? Umm, oh my god, hilarious right? I mean, no.”

After Shelton asks her what she means, she responds: “Are you wearing spurs? Did you ride a horse here?”

“Don’t trust your love life to just any network,” the ad concludes.

Whew am I glad that worked out for @BlakeShelton @GwenStefani 😌 That could’ve been real awkward.



For life’s biggest decisions, you need the #LeaderIn5G #ad https://t.co/RxBRSBuu0A — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) February 8, 2021

The amusing commercial, made all the more ironic considering Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement last year, was met with applause on social media, where people called the ad one of the best of the nights.

hahaha omg this Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton ad — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) February 8, 2021

“T-Mobile winning the ad battle so far. That was funny!” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Yup that Gwen Stefani/Blake Shelton @ TMobile commercial is winning the night so far. # SuperBowlLV ."

“Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, that was hilarious,” someone else wrote.