Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are 'Already Discussing the Food' for Their Super Bowl Sunday Menu (Exclusive)

Stefani will perform live on the NFL's TikTok account ahead of the big game, and she tells PEOPLE there'll be no shortage of watch-party snacks at her house to celebrate

Trae Patton/NBC Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren't waiting to start their Super Bowl snack planning.

Stefani will be headlining a pregame show ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in partnership with TikTok and the NFL on Feb. 11, and she tells PEOPLE she and Shelton “are already discussing the food” for their special Super Bowl Sunday.

“It's really about that and the drinks and how are we going to indulge? And I said to [Blake], I was like, 'Why are we even having this conversation? You know that I'm going to blow it in the first 15 minutes. I'm going to blow through the seven-layer dip and I'm not going to be able to fit anything else in my stomach, and I'm going to be so mad the rest of the day,’” Stefani says with a laugh.

Taylor Hill/WireImage Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton in New York City in October 2022

Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium is home to this year’s Super Bowl, and Stefani says she'll be playing a "50-minute set" filled with all of her “uptempo songs” to help hype the audience up for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Post-performance, she’ll presumably get to eat and enjoy the game.

“For us, it's all about how do you make it the most saturated Super Bowl food? Iconic Super Bowl food? Because [Blake] was like, 'Oh, should we do this?' And I'm like, 'No, that's not Super Bowl.' You have to do it right!” she says.

In addition to her live streamed performance, Stefani says TikTok will come in handy on game day thanks to its plethora of searchable recipes (so that all watch parties have more to offer than just her beloved seven-layer dip, that is).

“Talk about TikTok, there's so many great recipes out there and it's going to be fun to see what people come with," she says. "We all inspire each other now with all that, so it's very exciting.”

And, Super Bowl party menu aside, Stefani says she is getting some extra credit at home for her pregame performance, too.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

“It becomes more and more exciting as I am surrounded by boys, and they are football boys, including my husband. And we got fantasy football. I mean, every morning they just sit there and talk about football. It's unbelievable," she says. "It's very big in my house, so it makes me feel very like, ‘Guess what?’” she says with a laugh. “I get to brag to my boys, which is all you want.”







