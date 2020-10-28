Gwen Stefani announces engagement to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani is now engaged to her boyfriend of five years, country singer Blake Shelton.

The couple have been dating since 2015 after meeting while judging on The Voice US.

Both Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 44, posted identical photos to Instagram as they shared a kiss while the No Doubt singer held up her hand to show off her ring to the camera.

She wrote: "@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx."

Meanwhile, Shelton penned: "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

They got together on the set of The Voice following the breakdown of their respective marriages.

Stefani was married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016 and the pair share three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six.

Shelton has been married twice before. He wed Kaynette Gern in 2003 before splitting three years later in 2006 and went on to wed singer Miranda Lambert in 2011, divorcing in 2015.

Rossdale recently expressed his shame over the breakdown of his marriage to Stefani.

When asked by The Guardian what his most embarrassing moment was, he replied: "The gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage."

Their marriage was rocked back in 2004 when it emerged Rossdale was in fact the father of model Daisy Lowe.

Rossdale, who had been named as her godfather, was found to be the biological parent of the then-15 year old following a DNA test.

