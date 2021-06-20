Gwalior, Indore should be renamed after Rani Laxmibai, Goddess Ahilyabai, demands Sajjan Verma

Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma. (File photo)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday demanded that Madhya Pradesh's cities Gwalior and Indore should be renamed after freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bai and Goddess Ahilyabai.

While speaking to reporters in Indore, he said that not only the names of those who sacrificed their lives for the country but also the name of the traitors should also be mentioned in the school curriculum.

"Gwalior should be named after Rani Laxmi Bai and Indore should be named after Goddess Ahilyabai. More information about Rani Laxmibai and traitors who conspired against her should be included in the school syllabus," he said.

He further said, "Indore city should also be renamed as Devi Ahilyabai Nagar. The Congress will send the proposal to the state government".

This comes two days after the country celebrated the death anniversary of the freedom fighter. Rani Laxmi Bai, popularly known as Queen of Jhansi, played an important role during India's first war of independence (1857-58).

She died while fighting British colonial rulers near Gwalior in 1858. (ANI)