Guzman's next shot to become Rangers' 1B begins vs. M's

Ronald Guzman will get another chance to be the Texas Rangers' everyday first baseman when rosters expand Sunday.

Guzman, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on July 23 when he was batting just .193, is expected to be recalled Sunday and put back in the starting lineup when the Rangers face the visiting Seattle Mariners in the finale of a four-game series.

"He is doing well down there," Rangers manager Chris Woodward told reporters of Guzman's time with the Sounds. "I want to see it. He has worked hard in Triple-A. I would like to see him on a pretty much everyday basis. I can't say every day, but I want to see it."

Guzman batted .308 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 30 games for Nashville.

"He's young," Woodward said. "Sometimes it clicks, and he is really working hard to figure things out. It takes time for young players ... understanding their own swing, understanding what teams are trying to do to them, taking information and using it. How to be consistent every pitch of every game. It's not going to happen overnight, and that's what we are seeing right now."

Danny Santana and Logan Forsythe have split time at first since Guzman was demoted. But Woodward said Guzman's defense is as good as there is in the majors and indicated he'd likely be the solution there should his offense progress.

"If Guzman takes a huge step forward, if he has a really good month, comes into spring training and really takes off, he is obviously the first baseman," Woodward said.

Woodward said the Rangers are reluctant to move outfielder Joey Gallo, who is currently on the injured list after undergoing right wrist surgery, to first base.

"He is such a good weapon in the outfield with his athleticism and his speed and his arm plays much better in the outfield than at first base," Woodward said of Gallo. "He has been a real asset in the outfield. He impacts a lot of games. It's a huge weapon so I would prefer to have him in the outfield."

The Rangers have won two of the first three games of the series. They rallied for two runs in the ninth inning Saturday for a 3-2 victory on a night they retired Michael Young's No. 10 jersey. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled home the winning run with one out and the bases loaded to walk it off.

The Mariners are scheduled to start rookie left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (5-9, 5.36 ERA) on Sunday while the Rangers are planning for a bullpen day started by lefty reliever Brett Martin (1-2, 4.56). Kikuchi made one abbreviated start against the Rangers in April, pitching one scoreless inning; Martin is 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in seven career appearances against the Mariners, including one start.

The Mariners will be without outfielder Keon Broxton, who will serve a one-game suspension for throwing his batting glove after striking out Monday against the New York Yankees, with the glove grazing the face of home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez. Broxton originally received a two-game ban, but it was cut in half upon appeal.

Seattle shortstop J.P. Crawford sat out Saturday with a sore right hamstring and is questionable for the series finale.

"I don't think it's anything big, but we don't want to lose him for any extended period," Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

--Field Level Media