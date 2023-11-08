Guysborough municipalities join forces on hurricane recovery fund

GUYSBOROUGH – Working together, the Municipalities of the District of Guysborough (MODG) and St. Mary’s, and the Town of Mulgrave, have applied for nearly $500,000 from the federal government’s $300-million Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund to get their communities ready for the next big one.

According to MODG Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Shawn Andrews, who helped organize the team effort, “working through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency [ACOA], a county-wide application approach was suggested... and submitted on behalf of all three municipal units in Guysborough County.”

If approved, he added, the $470,000 request, submitted on Oct. 26, will “make considerable headway in enhancing response capabilities, procuring additional equipment, and provide the ability to execute facility upgrades.”

Under the fund, ACOA Minister Gudie Hutchings announced a $9 million program specifically designed to better prepare designated comfort centres in communities that felt the brunt of Fiona in 2022 for future climate-change-induced storms and other severe weather.

According to the September 22, 2023, announcement, “the dedicated financial support provides these centres with specialized equipment and other materials, as well as necessary improvements, repairs and upgrades. Examples of resources and material that can help with community preparedness could include power generators, satellite phones, blankets, cots and other basic emergency tools.”

Areas that qualify under this program include: Newfoundland's southwest coast; all of Prince Edward Island; Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton, and Antigonish, Guysborough, Pictou, Cumberland, and Colchester Counties; Parts of New Brunswick’s Westmorland County, and all of Kent County, and coastal areas; and Quebec’s Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Currently, Guysborough’s three municipal districts maintain more than a dozen permanently designated comfort centres, including Mulgrave’s fire hall, Guysborough’s Chedabucto Lifestyles Complex, and Sherbrooke’s fire hall.

