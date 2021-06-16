Guysborough County celebrates Lieutenant Governor's Education Medal award winners

Once again, due to COVID-19 public health restrictions, students across the province will miss out on attending the Lieutenant Governor's Education Medal award ceremony. The awards, announced at the end of May, are given to two Grade 11 students from each high school in the province, who have achieved high academic performance and demonstrated the qualities of leadership and service in their school and community.

In lieu of a ceremony, Arthur J. LeBlanc, Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia, prepared a video message of congratulations for the award recipients which was posted to YouTube, May 31.

“Impressive is the word that comes to mind,” said Leblanc in the video, when he thinks of this year’s award recipients.

“We all know how challenging the past year has been for everyone – that is why your accomplishments are all the more remarkable.”

Students in Guysborough County received their medals at school this year and although they couldn’t participate in a ceremony with the Lieutenant Governor, they were pleased to be recognized for their academic achievements and contributions to school and community.

Canso Academy - Hazel Hill

Emma Nicole Snow is an active volunteer lending her time to Stanfest, the ECYA, Jack.org, and student council. She’s also participated in Techsploration and the school volleyball team. A consistent honor roll student, she’s quick to support those around her to ensure their success.

Snow said, “It was an honour to be awarded this medal. It shows me that my hard work and dedication has paid off. I’m very grateful that I have the support of my family, friends and teachers; I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

Dakota William Keefe can be found tinkering with robots as part of the robotics team or casting spells as a member to the Dungeon and Dragons club. In the community, he’s quick to share his knowledge and technological expertise. He’s volunteered to assist the Norwegian game development team, MISC, in providing feedback on the authenticity of their newly developed video game, Fishing the North Atlantic 2020. His firsthand experience of working on his family’s fishing boats was invaluable information for the company. On top of all this, Keefe has always been on the honor roll.

Story continues

“I feel I worked hard to achieve this award, but the credit is not all mine. My family has always been supportive throughout my school career, along with the amazing teachers who have helped me along the way. I’d like to thank them for everything because I wouldn’t be who I am without everyone in my school and community,” Keefe said.

Guysborough Academy - Guysborough

Vanessa Dort has a strong academic record and an equally strong interest in sports – both as a member and leader participating in school athletics on numerous teams, soccer, volleyball, curling, badminton, basketball and softball – and on regional, provincial and Atlantic teams in curling and baseball. In addition to sports, she spends time as a Healthy Relationships for Youth facilitator, student council secretary, member of the school’s Green Team, Youth Health Centre Committee, student ambassador for the Nova Scotia International Students Program, member of the Unified Sports Team and the CECGA choir. She’s also a member of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets 281 Canso, a 4-H Leader and an active member in her church.

Dort said, “First of all, I would like to thank everyone for their support throughout the years. I knew this decision wasn't going to be easy; there were a lot of strong candidates that applied for the prestigious award. When I found out I was chosen, I felt so honored. All my hard work, dedication and leadership skills have paid off. Being involved in my school and community was something I always did and loved to do.”

Caroline MacKeen has balanced outstanding academic achievement with varied interests in sports, winning numerous awards, and the performing arts. She has shared her singing and acting talents in many school productions, community fundraisers and competitions. She also volunteers her time to the school’s Green Team, as an international student ambassador and as a Healthy Relationships for Youth facilitator. She’s also represented the school at Heritage and Science Fairs earning spots at the provincial showcase and the Canada Wide Science Fair.

“I am so humbled to be a recipient of this year's Lieutenant Governor's Award,” said MacKeen, adding, “I would like to thank the mentors I have had in my school and community that have shown me how important it is to be active and give back to others. It gives me great satisfaction to be able to work with people towards a common cause. Once again, it truly is an honour. Thank you.”

St. Mary’s Academy - Sherbrooke

Jann Farnsworth, an academically-minded student, has consistently been on the Principal’s List with excellence and has received the awards for most outstanding student in grades 6, 8, and 9, as well as the highest standing senior high female award in Grade 10. She was the Junior Vice President on the students’ council for the 2018-19 school year and played on several sports teams – as well as volunteers at Sherbrooke Village, R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home and the community centre in Country Harbour. Her future plans include a bachelor’s degree in health sciences at Dalhousie.

She said, “Despite the challenges this year has brought, my education has stayed a priority with the support of my teachers and family. I am blessed and truly honored to be given this award. Thank you, St. Mary’s.”

Darrah Ashton is also on the Principal’s List with excellence and received the highest standing award for the O2 program in Grade 10. She’s an avid equestrian and often encourages younger riders to work hard and be their best. In her spare time, she tutors, looks after horses and enjoys lobster fishing. Her plans will likely involve a career in the marine, fisheries, and oceans industry.

“I was very honoured to be chosen for the Lieutenant Governor Award. I have and continue to work on my goals, and I am very excited for what the future holds,” Ashton said when asked what winning the Lt. Governor’s award meant to her.

Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal