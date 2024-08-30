'This guy's terrible': Sam Burns hilariously chirps Scottie Scheffler after bladed bunker shot at Tour Championship

Sam Burns waves to the gallery after his putt on the second green during the second round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler is a man on a mission this week in Atlanta, building a seven-shot lead entering Friday's second round of the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club -- he began the week with a two-shot advantage over Xander Schauffele.

So when he hits a less-than-average shot, you have to take advantage.

During his round, Scheffler's best friend Sam Burns stopped to talk with Smylie Kaufman and Kevin Kisner at their broadcast booth during Scheffler's approach from a fairway bunker on No. 13.

After Scheffler bladed his ball over the green, Burns couldn't help himself.

"Oh, one-handed it. This guy's terrible," he said.

It drew a big laugh from Kaufman, Kisner and Burns' playing partner Wyndham Clark.

Tour Championship: Photos | Best Merch

The second round was suspended due to inclement weather as Burns was waiting to tee off No. 18. Scheffler, who held a four-shot lead at the horn, was in the 16th fairway.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: 'This guy's terrible': Sam Burns hilariously chirps Scottie Scheffler after bladed bunker shot at Tour Championship