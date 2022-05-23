'Do you guys know how stupid you are?' Congressional staffers field increasingly abusive calls

Ledyard King, USA TODAY
·8 min read

WASHINGTON – They are on the front lines of America’s new civil war.

Capitol Hill interns and other young staffers find themselves routinely bombarded by callers enraged over COVID restrictions, the Southern border, inflation and, now, abortion rights.

"They are the Marines, if you will," said William Doherty, a co-founder of Braver Angels, a national organization working to bridge political differences among Americans. "And in increasingly polarized times, they're getting more and more flak that's intended for the boss but lands on them."

Here's the rub: These Marines can’t fire back, no matter the verbal wound or the personal insult, lest their conduct reflect poorly on the lawmaker for whom they work.

Congress is fractured: Democrats, Republicans went to family therapy – together. We were there.

'How much worse does it get?': Trauma from Capitol riot, car attack takes toll on Hill staffers

"The division has gotten worse and is reflected in some of those calls," said Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who has spent 15 years in Congress. "And that's not necessarily from Montanans either I might add. From national folks. But yeah, we're probably getting more now than we did in 2007."

'Do you guys know how stupid you are?'

Staffers have been especially traumatized since the Jan. 6 attack last year, when a pro-Trump mob swarmed the Capitol and, a few weeks later, when a man rammed his car into a security checkpoint, killing a Capitol Police officer. A two-year pandemic, constant infighting between lawmakers, and inconsistent COVID policies only have added to the anxiety and depression.

Combative callers have not made their jobs any easier.

Doherty, who is a trained family therapist and University of Minnesota professor, has been working with congressional offices on how to handle abusive callers at a time when morale is low and angst is high in the continuing wake of last year's attack on the Capitol by insurrectionists.

Recently, Doherty conducted a two-hour session with nine staffers from a mix of Senate and House offices – all Democrats – who shared their experiences about some of the most unnerving phone calls they've gotten.

USA TODAY was invited to watch the training but was not permitted to use the names of actual staffers because their offices did not want them to speak on lawmakers' behalf.

One recounted the time a caller used her ethnicity (she told him she was Indian) to insult her. Another staffer spoke about how a caller aggressively mocked him for stumbling over an answer. Still another detailed how a caller routinely “attacks in the form of a question. It’ll be like, 'Do you guys know how stupid you are?'”

William Doherty, a trained counselor and University of Minnesota professor, speaks to congressional staffers recently about how to handle the difficult and sometimes hostile people who call into lawmakers' offices.
William Doherty, a trained counselor and University of Minnesota professor, speaks to congressional staffers recently about how to handle the difficult and sometimes hostile people who call into lawmakers' offices.

Doherty's advice: don't engage on a personal level.

"If it is just a sort of a glancing blow, you can ignore what was said as if you didn't hear it and redirect back to the topic," he told them. But "if somebody is attacking and you don't respond early, quickly, you are implicitly inviting them to continue."

And if all else fails, you tell them “this conversation isn’t working” and hang up, he said.

Passion, abuse and a threat to kill

This not just a Democratic problem. The recent leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade has increased the frequency and ferocity of calls from abortion rights advocates to Republican offices.

"We made sure that whoever's answering our phones in whatever office they're in, that they're well prepared," West Virginia GOP Sen. Shelly Moore Capito told USA TODAY. "I said to them myself this is a very sensitive issue. There's going to be a lot of passion."

A pair of counter-protesters are confronted by pro-Trump protesters in front of Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers.
A pair of counter-protesters are confronted by pro-Trump protesters in front of Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers.

Often, the callers are not home-state constituents but, to Tester's point, part of choreographed efforts by outside groups inundating offices with a similar messages.

And sometimes it can get frightening.

A California man was sentenced in 2020 to federal prison for making harassing telephone calls to government offices and for threatening to injure congressional staffers and an intern who answered the calls, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Robert Eric Stahlnecker made "abusive telephone calls to staff members and interns of multiple members of Congress" in 2019 among the more than 10,000 contacts to government agencies and elected officials that year DOJ said.

That included several calls to to the Washington, D.C., office of Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in which Stahlnecker threatened to come to Brown's office to kill the female intern who answered the phone.

One staffer told Doherty they've gotten calls saying they're all going to be arrested.

"The military tribunal is going to arrest them or something like that," he said. "Our politics are more outrageous now and so some of the phone calls are more outrageous."

The Arguer, the Attacker and the profiles of difficult callers

Doherty has divided the difficult callers into seven categories:

  • The Talker (they're hard to get off the phone but aren't outwardly hostile)

  • The Distressed Help Seeker (they have a pressing need and want personal support that the office cannot provide)

  • The Arguer (they follow a specific issue and are motivated by the day's news)

  • The Intruder (they're intent on learning about your own life experiences and beliefs and can become uncomfortably personal)

  • The Attacker (they ask rude questions, make personal criticisms and often use profanity if they don't get the answer they want)

  • The Triggerer (they say sensitive things that try to touch on the staffer's personal identity)

  • The Ranter (they begin the call by launching onto a tirade)

Doherty told the staffers and interns – some of whom make as little as $15 per hour –not to call people obnoxious or insulting, no matter how aggressive they are on the phone. And don’t come off as insincere. Rather, tell them how their words "are making you uncomfortable."

"They live tough lives often. And they're used to combat," Doherty said of hostile callers. "If you protect your boundaries (but) you don't fight, they may back off."

As part of the training, the staffers who attended the seminar broke into small groups, applying newly learned strategies and role-playing as callers on thorny subjects.

Doherty will be leading a second session with another group of staffers and interns Monday. Braver Angels worked in collaboration with the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress to conduct the training.

“Our job in Congress is to listen to the people we represent, and channel their concerns into positive action," said Chair Derek Kilmer, the Washington State Democrat who chairs the select committee. "Trainings like these help us become better listeners, and ultimately better legislators.”

One young Democratic Senate staffer  who attended the first session said the vast majority of callers he encounters are civil even when they're upset. But occasionally, he gets yelled at, insulted and harassed.

"If it's your first job out of college, that may not be easy for you to go through. It can be demoralizing," he said. "But then you if you stick through, then you get better dealing with those calls. You realize they don't know me, so it's not really at me. They're angry at a different situation that I'm not responsible for. So you don't take it personally anymore."

Lawmakers make an effort to find out what callers are saying

Constituent calls to congressional offices have grown in importance since the pandemic forced the cancellation of many in-person events, such as town halls.

Several lawmakers USA TODAY spoke with said they make an effort to learn what callers are saying.

Tester, for example, meets with staff weekly to go over phone calls of the previous week. He said his staff gets clear instructions on how to deal with difficult callers.

“We tell them: Listen. If they're not professional, terminate the call. If they start cussing and screaming and hollering just terminate the call, just say: ‘Sorry. Gotta go. Bye,'" the Montana Democrat said. "If in fact, they're making points we don't agree with, that's fine. That's what we should be doing. We should be listening to those folks passively, passing those on."

Washington Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene said the calls her office gets reflect the angst many citizens feel.

"Definitely, people feel a great sense of urgency right now because families are struggling with prices. And just uncertainty about what's happening with COVID long term," she told USA TODAY. "They want to see governance work."

The angry calls not just to Congress but also to state legislatures and city halls do have a silver lining, Doherty said.

"There are more of these (front-line) folks than there are elected officials by far in the country. And many of these young people are future political leaders. A lot of folks (in office) started out this way," he said. "So them learning the skills of managing difficult conversations, conflictual conversations, without disrespecting somebody but without being walked on is important, I think, for our country."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Congressional staffers getting help to deal with aggressive callers

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's goal and assist Friday made him the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in a single post-season, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992. Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite regaining the edge in their second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche aren't satisfied. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche bounced back from a 4-1 loss at home two nights earlier, and improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. “Of course it

  • Edmonton Storm tackling stigma around women's football

    It's a cloudy Tuesday evening and the field west of Jasper Place High School is full of action. The Edmonton Storm of the Western Women's Canadian Football League (WWCFL) is riding high off a 24-21 victory over the Calgary Rage on May 14, the Edmonton club's first win of the 2022 season. Tonight, at practice, the focus is on tackles. Twenty-one athletes line up on the field as defensive co-ordinator Branden Modin calls out drills. Without hesitation, the women take each other to the ground. "You

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r

  • ‘Alan Wake Remastered’ is coming to Nintendo Switch

    Remedy Entertainment is bringing a lot of updates for their popular game ‘Alan Wake Remastered’. What are they?

  • Giroud helps Milan secure 1st Serie A title in 11 years

    MILAN (AP) — AC Milan secured its first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo. The city of Milan is already swarming with a sea of celebrating red-and-black fans. Thousands of fans had started gathering in Milan's Piazza del Duomo, in front of the iconic cathedral, even before the Rossoneri clinched its 19th scudetto. And it was the man who thrives in the big occasions who helped Milan do it, as veteran forward Olivier Giroud scored twice to set his side on the way to th

  • Oilers overwhelm Flames in dominant Game 3 win

    Edmonton has the lead in the Battle of Alberta after a convincing victory in Game 3.

  • Nazem Kadri victim of racist attacks after Binnington collision, police get involved

    Nazem Kadri has been dealing with some hateful attacks since his collision with Jordan Binnington.

  • Not much wind and a lot of Will as Zalatoris leads at PGA

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The wind finally relented Friday in the PGA Championship. Will Zalatoris never did. From the fairway or the rough, Zalatoris kept hitting the golf ball on the button at Southern Hills and took advantage of gentler conditions late in the afternoon for a 4-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira of Chile. The weekend will include Tiger Woods in his second straight major, a remarkable achievement in its own right. Playing on a battered right leg from his car crash

  • Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over. The German club ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra time and another in the shootout to help give Frankfurt the 5-4 win on penalties. The game ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Colombia striker Rafael Borré, who scored a second-half equalizer for Frankfurt, converte