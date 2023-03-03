‘Our guys are just winners.’ Meridian slays another giant in 5A state tournament semifinals

Cinderella isn’t ready to go home yet.

The Meridian High boys basketball team scored another upset Friday at the 5A state tournament, knocking off No. 3 Mountain View 71-68 in the semifinals at the Ford Idaho Center to extend its underdog run.

The seventh-seeded Warriors, who didn’t own a winning record until Feb. 1, will take on No. 1 Lake City (25-0) at 8 p.m. Saturday for the state title.

“We knew we could make it this far at the beginning of the season,” Meridian junior guard Ryan Baker said. “We had a lot of injuries, especially with our big guys. But we knew from the very beginning we were this good. We just didn’t need to prove it to everybody else.”

Few else believed that. The Warriors only brought back one starter from a year ago. Then they started the year 3-6, making this season look like a rebuilding one.

But Meridian coach Jeff Sanor said the Warriors never panicked. He knew it would take time to work in the late-arriving football players after Meridian made the state championship in November. So Meridian targeted late February and early March as their time to shine.

And they have.

“I knew we were going to get off to a rough start because we were basically three weeks behind everybody,” Sanor said. “Our guys are just winners, man. They just have a winning mentality, and I love them.”

Ryan Baker drained a game-winner with 1.1 seconds left in a state play-in game to start the run and earn the Warriors a spot in the bracket. Then they rallied and upset defending state champ Owyhee in overtime Thursday.

Rival Mountain View became the latest victim to Meridian’s magical run. Griffin Deere put Meridian ahead with an and-one layup 57 seconds before halftime, and Meridian never trailed again, despite Mountain View throwing every haymaker in the playbook.

The Mavericks drained seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. That included four in a row at one point, a banked 3 from Dawson Wahl and Logan Haustveit’s halfcourt shot at the buzzer. But Meridian spent the entire season absorbing body blows and getting back up. So Friday came as no surprise.

“It was pretty tough,” senior Max Gwilliam said of Meridian’s start to the season. “But we’re definitely stronger coming out of it. I feel like we’re a dangerous team right now.”

Baker scored a team-high 17 points despite Mountain View assigning a no-help defender to him much of the afternoon. But he was just one of five Warriors in double figures.

Josh Christensen added 15 points, Nate Reynolds and T.J. Sanor both scored 11, and Gwilliam chipped in 10.

Meridian spent the past two days slaying giants, knocking off the SIC’s regular-season and district champs. But they’ll need to stop one more Saturday.

Lake City looks everything like the juggernaut it was billed as. The Timberwolves rolled off 24 straight wins by double digits before their first single-digit victory Friday against Madison (58-49). That list includes a 25-point win over Meridian on Dec. 28.

“They’re a really good team,” Sanor said. “So we’re gonna have to play our best and work like crazy to make them do things that they’re not comfortable doing.”

Haustveit led Mountain View with 18 points and five assists. Dyson Judd added 14 points, and Owen McBride finished with 12 points.

The Mavericks (20-6) will face Madison (19-7) for the third-place trophy at noon Saturday at Ridgevue.