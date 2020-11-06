‘Here we go, guys!’ Joe Biden supporters await news at Wilmington tailgate gathering

WILMINGTON, Delaware – With Joe Biden on the cusp of a presidential victory Friday, his supporters were gathering here in his hometown.

The excitement was palpable outside the secure zone of the Chase Center, where Biden is expected to speak later in the day. Passing the time near their parked cars, supporters held signs and American flags, while exchanging shouts of, “It’s gonna be a great day” and “Here we go, guys!”

Thomas Kunish, 40, likened it to a tailgate party. He had arrived in Wilmington from Pittsburgh with his five-year-old son and perched a stuffed dinosaur on top of his pickup truck with a Biden-Harris sign. In between interviews with journalists, he tossed a football back and forth with his son.

Some supporters, like Zach Rossetti, 25, have been here for days. After watching Biden vote in their shared hometown of Scranton, Pa., on Election Day, Rossetti drove to Wilmington to await a result. He’s been spending days at the Chase Center and nights at a hotel – but today felt different for him. “I am so certain we’re going to have a result today,” he said.

Beverly Relyea, 62, a Wilmington native, hasn’t been keeping vigil in the parking lot. But she said she knew it was time to come after a Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania earlier this morning. “Got my clothes on, put my hat on, and I came,” she said.

As the wait continued, campaign staff positioned a circle of red white and blue cars, mostly Jeeps, in the secure zone of the Chase Center and cranes hoisted lights and speakers near the stage.

