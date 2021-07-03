'What would you guys like to eat?,' Asks Chef Washington Sundar

No, Washington Sundar is not switching careers from cricket to cooking. But, the Tamil Nadu player’s future looks bright if he ever decides to become a chef. The off-spinner loves food and knows food. Following the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the 21-year-old is busy unwinding by indulging in scrumptious feasts. Sundar posted a video on Instagram, on Friday, where we saw a glimpse of how impressive he can be with almost anything. The all-rounder can be seen sitting in a restaurant and asking his friend, behind the camera, how the latter wanted his dish. Sundar can be seen grilling slices of meat like a pro and asks, “How do you want it? Spicy or Medium?” The young cricketer captioned the Instagram video as, “Chef Washington in the house! What would you guys like to eat?”

Many fans and followers filled the comments space with their reactions. Some users of the photo-sharing platform expressed how delicious the dish looks, others lauded Sundar for his cooking skills. Many guessed that the dish he was making is Korean steak or Korean barbecue. A few mentioned that Sundar was enjoying his meal with and serving to his senior from hometown, Dinesh Karthik.

Earlier, Sundar posted a picture on Twitter, where he was all set to enjoy a full breakfast. Sausages, scrambled eggs on toast, avocado and a glass of cold coffee were some highlights of his morning meal. He wrote in the tweet, “To eat well in England, you should have breakfast three times a day. Agree?”

Last week, Sundar posted a video of Dinesh Karthik who was at a hair salon in England. The off-spinner shared the video on Twitter and quipped, “DK looking Sundar.”

Dinesh Karthik was a part of the ICC’s official commentary panel in the World Test Championship final. Sundar was picked in the Indian squad for the WTC but had to sit out as a stand-in with the two all-rounder spots being filled by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. He has been included in the 20-member-team for the tour of England.

