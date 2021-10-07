Guyana - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Guyana finally liberalises its telecom sector after a five-year delay

The end of the 31-year monopoly held by the fixed-line incumbent Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) occurred just two months after the PPP took power from the APNU+AFC coalition, which had signed a non-binding agreement with GTT in 2019 to liberalise Guyana’s telecoms market but failed to take any concrete action to make it happen.





The Telecommunications Act sets out a framework for enabling competition across all segments of the telecommunications sector in Guyana. The mobile market has been open to competition since 2001, but only one operator, Digicel Guyana, has successfully launched competing GSM and 3G services. While Digicel quickly built a small lead in the mobile market, it remains a duopoly, and penetration levels are well below those of other countries in the region. The Telecommunications Act presents the country with the potential to benefit from a more level playing field that may attract new players, but nevertheless Guyana’s relatively small size and low GDP may restrict it from reaching its full potential for some more years to come.





Key developments:





The 2016 Telecommunications Act was finally enacted by Parliament in October 2020.

The start of oil sales in 2020 is expected to accelerate growth in the telecommunications sector as a result of the trickle-down effect increasing disposable incomes.



Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT), Digicel Guyana.



