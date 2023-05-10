Guy Resurrects A Barn Find 1968 Dodge Charger

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Wait until you see the owner’s reaction…

Usually when people put together a barn find car video, it’s to highlight them grabbing some rare ride with the plan to fully restore and then sell it. While those can be fascinating stories and get the gears turning in people’s heads, this video featuring the resurrection of a 1968 Dodge Charger that’s been sitting unused for years on end is even better.

Not only does YouTuber Dylan McCool get the old Mopar muscle car running again on the spot, which we really love those types of videos, but he doesn’t do it to then drive off into the sunset. Instead, the guy is helping out the 80-year-old original owner of the Charger so the man can enjoy his beloved ride again.

We can’t think of many more worthy causes. Of course, McCool and the people helping him are also excited to see in person what few will ever behold. After all, it’s not every day you run across a barn find 1968 Dodge Charger that’s still with its original owner.

Despite looking rough, the Charger has obviously been well cared-for. After all, there’s the correct level of oil that looks clean, replacing the battery immediately turns on accessories, and the engine cranks on the first try. Still, there are different issues that need to be fixed and as McCool and his buddy go through it, they teach some budding enthusiasts how to work on classic cars.

As cool as it is to see this Mopar run again, it’s also great to see the family enjoy it once more.

Check out the video to see what it takes to get this ’68 Charger running and hear all about its story and what it means to the family who’s had it since new.

