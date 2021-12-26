Guy Porter’s injury-time magic gives Leicester dramatic victory at Bristol

Steve Borthwick’s Leicester held on to their unbeaten record as Guy Porter’s dramatic try deep in injury time dug them out of a hole. Porter went over thanks to a pass from the hooker Nic Dolly who had been fed by Freddie Steward to give Tigers their 10th league win out of 10.

Ellis Genge was celebrating furiously on the touchlines as Porter went over in the fourth minute of injury after Leicester looked like they had thrown it away. A reckless challenge by Leicester replacement back-rower Jasper Wiese on the Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy gave the Wales international what looked like the winning shot at goal.

Porter would never have scored his first Premiership try if the Bristol full-back Charles Piutau had not tried to keep the ball in play from George Ford’s late kick to touch at 26-23. He was judged to have knocked on and from the scrum, Leicester did the damage.

Harry Randall was outstanding in his hour on the pitch, making two tries with his quick thinking and showing why Eddie Jones capped the scrum-half in the summer. And the Fijian centre Semi Radradra was at his magical best helping to create Bristol’s second try, for the wing Ioan Lloyd, with a pass out of the back of his hand.

Genge is moving from Leicester to Bristol, where he made his professional debut in 2013 before leaving for Welford Road in 2016, the year he graduated to the England squad.

“Gengey’s coming home,” rang out from the stands at Ashton Gate as the game went into the final quarter with Bears up 23-20. But the game-winning kick came shortly after Genge had been replaced, having enjoyed a good afternoon against Kyle Sinckler.

The Genge transfer was given extra spice when Bristol released a welcome video of the prop coming arriving at their training ground and being greeted warmly by the Bears director of rugby, Pat Lam. The Welford Road following were not impressed but his current boss Borthwick has since said Genge’s move west has nothing to do with rugby. It might not, with Tigers riding high at the top of the Premiership.

Bristol fans will have to wait until next season to see Genge in action for their side but they finally got the chance to see Radradra starting for the first time this season. They have the last two weekends off after European cancellations of games involving Scarlets and Stade Français and a couple of weeks rest allowed them to give Sinckler some R&R after the autumn internationals.

Genge and Sinckler provided one of the match-ups of the day and it was the Leicester man who got the early advantage as Bristol conceded a free-kick and then a penalty from scrums. The second offence gave Ford the chance to open the scoring from 35 metres but the contest between the two props simmered all afternoon.

Radradra had a try chalked off after he had knocked the ball on challenging Ben Youngs for a high ball but Bristol’s defensive resolve paid dividends at the right end of the pitch on 22 minutes. Randall picked up a loose ball after Ford’s pass hit the floor and scooted off on a diagonal run. That ended when he fed Lloyd who kept the move going before No 8 Fitz Harding crashed over through wing Nemani Nadolo.

Sheedy kept the visitors at arm’s length with two penalties before Nadolo shortened the gap with a chip and chase in the Bristol 22 to leave it 13-10 at the break.

Ford and Sheedy then swapped penalties before Bears finally got a bit of purchase at a scrum and won a free-kick. Randall took it quickly, darted right and fed Radradra who skipped outside before finding Lloyd with a pass out of the back door.

But Leicester then pinned Bristol into their own 22 and a driving maul, from a lineout 15 metres out, splintered the home defence and hooker Julián Montoya came up smiling. Ford levelled it up at 23-23 before Sheedy thought he had won it. Then came Porter.