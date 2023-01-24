Guy Pearce Sets The Record Straight Over Rumoured 'Beef' With Cate Blanchett

Guy Pearce

Guy Pearce has insisted he doesn’t have any hard feelings towards fellow Aussie actor Cate Blanchett, despite a viral tweet suggesting the two of them had “beef”.

Over the weekend, one Twitter user shared two screenshots of now-deleted tweets from the former Neighbours star, both of which appeared to throw some shade in Cate’s direction.

In the first, he was seen responding to someone claiming people ““need to see this photoshoot Cate Blanchett did” with a simple: “Ah, no thanks.”

Following this, he also reacted to Cate’s win at the Critics’ Choice Awards for her critically-acclaimed performance in Tár, branding the decision an “interesting” one.

Why does Guy Pearce have beef with Cate Blanchett lol 😭 pic.twitter.com/uSEiQ55n0g — Chris🏳️🌈 (@Proofpoochie) January 22, 2023

However, Guy has now made it clear that the “beef” is imagined, and removed the tweets in question from his profile.

“Fear not. No beef at all. I was merely being sarcastic,” he clarified.

Guy then added: “I adore Miss CB. She’s incredible… one of our best!”

Fear not. No beef at all. I was merely being sarcastic. I adore Miss CB. She's incredible.....One of our best! — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) January 22, 2023

Cate has been heavily tipped to land an Oscar nomination for her role in the drama Tár, with the contenders for this year’s Academy Awards being announced on Tuesday afternoon.

If she were to win, this would be her third Oscar victory, having previously scooped awards for her roles in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine.

This would tie her with Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, Daniel Day-Lewis and Frances McDormand who are currently the living actors with the most Oscar wins.

However, the late Katharine Hepburn still holds the record for the most Academy Awards for acting, having scooped a total of four in her lifetime.

