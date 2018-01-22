Guy, No. 2 Virginia pull away to beat Wake 59-49

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Points are always at a premium in No. 2 Virginia's low-scoring games. So when the Cavaliers finally found their way to the free-throw line after halftime, they cashed in on those freebies - and sidestepped Wake Forest's upset bid.

Kyle Guy scored 17 points, and Virginia beat the Demon Deacons 59-49 on Sunday night for its 10th straight win.

De'Andre Hunter added 16 points to help the first-place Cavaliers (18-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extend their longest winning streak since 2015-16 and open league play with seven victories for the second time in four years.

The Cavaliers didn't attempt a free throw in the first half - one reason why they trailed at the break for the second time this season - but went 10 of 10 from the stripe after halftime, with six coming in the final 1:17.

''In the second half, we got loose a little bit in that zone and got some clean looks,'' coach Tony Bennett said. ''I think, to be in that spot (in a tight game) ... this is good. ... Can we dig a little deeper? And I thought our guys did a solid job.''

Virginia shot nearly 46 percent in the second half, and the nation's most efficient defense held Wake Forest to 30 percent shooting after halftime.

''They kind of stuck it to us in the first half, and we were playing kind of sloppy,'' Guy said. ''We were playing hard, but we just wanted to take it up another notch.''

Bryant Crawford scored 11 points, and Mitchell Wilbekin and Brandon Childress added 10 apiece for the Demon Deacons (8-11, 1-6), who kept it close against a highly-ranked Virginia team for the second time in three years but were held 11 points below their previous scoring low for the season and lost their fifth straight.

''Historically, Tony's teams have been teams that score in this scoring range,'' coach Danny Manning said. ''And I thought that they missed some shots. We played pretty good defense in the first half. In the second half, they got to the free-throw line.''