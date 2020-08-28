'This guy is great': How Mitch McConnell became one of Donald Trump's key confidantes

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the face of the Republican party in Congress and embodies President Donald Trump's legislative wing-man as the leader of GOP's 53-47 majority in the Senate.

McConnell, R-KY. was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and is Kentucky's longest-serving Senator.

And with his Senate Majority at risk this November, McConnell speaking at the Republican National Convention Thursday night to support Trump's re-election campaign.

RNC live: Trump signals attacks on Joe Biden at final night of Republican convention

More: Mitch McConnell to deliver remarks at RNC, a reversal of an hours-earlier position that he would not speak

“I am immensely proud of the work the Republican Senate has done. We are the firewall against Nancy Pelosi’s agenda. Like President Trump, we won’t be bullied by a liberal media intent on destroying America’s institutions," McConnell said Thursday.

Despite some disagreements and the fact McConnell and Trump are very different politicians – McConnell known for thinking long term and speaking only when necessary while the president rarely has an unspoken thought – the Kentucky senator has been a crucial player for Trump's agenda.

Here are some of the ways McConnell has been a key confidante to Trump while serving as Majority Leader:

Scalia and the Supreme Court

In 2016, McConnell famously wouldn’t allow the Senate Judiciary Committee to consider the nomination of D.C. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland, who had been nominated President Barack Obama to fill an unexpected vacancy created by the death in February 2016 of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Because, as McConnell said, it was important for the Senate to "give the people a voice in the filling of this vacancy" by waiting until the next president took office in January 2017.

Fact checking night 3 of the RNC: Speakers offer compelling but sometimes misleading stories

"The American people may well elect a president who decides to nominate Judge Garland for Senate consideration," McConnell said. "The next president may also nominate someone very different. Either way, our view is this: Give the people a voice."

Garland’s nomination expired on January 3, 2017, with the Senate having taken no action on it. McConnell's decision was a gamble, and Democrats still bring it up when decrying Republicans' behavior.

After Trump won the White House, he nominated Neil Gorsuch, a conservative appeals court judge, for the high court soon after being sworn in as president in January 2017. Gorsuch was confirmed in the Senate, 54-45, in April of that year.

Trump was able to place another conservative-leaning justice on the Supreme Court when Justice Anthony Kennedy retired and Brett Kavanaugh was narrowly confirmed, 50-48. Kavanaugh's confirmation solidified a conservative 5-4 majority on the high court led by Chief Justice John Roberts that has likely shifted the court's ideological balance to the right for decades to come.

More: Supreme Court, federal judiciary rising as key issue in presidential, Senate elections

Recently, McConnell has said that if a vacancy were to open up on the court in 2020 during the presidential campaign,“we’d fill it,” despite his comments about the Garland nomination during the last presidential race in 2016.

McConnell said Thursday that Democrats "want to pack the Supreme Court with liberals intent on eroding our constitutional rights."

Reshaping the judiciary

One of Trump's biggest achievements in office has been a conservative transformation of the judiciary.

Frustration by Democrats with the membership, composition and structure of the courts has been rising in recent years in part because of the way McConnell has managed the confirmation process in the Senate. He has worked closely with Trump in appointing dozens of conservative judges to the federal bench.

On Trump's side of the ledger: Two hundred new federal judges. Fifty-three appeals court judges, just two short of President Barack Obama's tally over eight years. And three appeals courts "flipped" to having a majority of judges named by Republican presidents.