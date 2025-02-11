Guy Gaudreau joins US team for practice at the 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL (AP) — The father of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau is with the United States team at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Guy Gaudreau joined the U.S. players on the ice as a guest coach for practice Tuesday in Montreal and was at a team diner Monday night. Players who knew Johnny Gaudreau asked if Guy could be with them.

Johnny and Matthew were killed in August while riding bicycles near their hometown of Carneys Point, New Jersey, on the eve of their sister Katie’s wedding.

Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 13 jersey is displayed in the U.S. locker room at the NHL-run tournament, just as it was at the world junior championship.

