Guy Fieri Shares Shirtless Selfie After 'Last Workout' of 2023: 'Gettin' Me Ready'

Guy Fieri/Instagram; Emma McIntyre/WireImage Guy Fieri shares shirtless selfie on Instagram

Guy Fieri is turning up the heat in the final days of 2023!

On Friday, the celebrity chef, 55, shared a shirtless selfie taken inside of a sauna on his Instagram Story, writing, "Last workout of the year followed up with hot sauna and cold plunge. Hope everyone has great holidays!!"

In a follow-up photo, Fieri shared that the sauna's temperature was 176 degrees Fahrenheit. "Bring on the heat!!" he wrote.

Guy Fieri/Instagram Guy Fieri shirtless selfie

The Food Network star also shared that the workout was a part of his preparation for his son Ryder's "big" 18th birthday on Sunday. "Gettin' me ready," he captioned the shot.

Fieri shares Ryder and his older son Hunter, 27, with his wife, Lori. The pair have also helped raise his nephew, Jules, 22, since the death of Guy's sister Morgan in 2011.

Guy Fieri/Instagram Guy Fieri Instagram Story photo

While speaking to PEOPLE in February, Fieri revealed that Ryder had gotten a pick-up truck for his 17th birthday that used to belong to Hunter.

"Hunter wanted my truck, so Hunter bought my truck, and we made Ryder buy Hunter's truck," he said. Fieri noted that he and his wife helped by contributing half of the cost.

"We had taken the truck from Hunter, taken it to the detail shop, had it all gone through, and made it Ryder's truck and a couple of my buddies come driving up the driveway and honked the horn. He lost it. I've never seen him happier about a gift he was getting," added Fieri.

The television personality previously told PEOPLE that Ryder would have to drive an "old, used 259,000-mile Chrysler minivan" that used to belong to his parents for a year before he would be allowed to purchase a new vehicle.

"I'm not buying Ryder a car, and I refuse to let him buy a car until he spends one year with no tickets, no accidents, driving the minivan," he told PEOPLE in September 2022.

Earlier this month, Fieri told Fox News that he doesn't plan on leaving his kids a part of his fortune without them heading to school.

Jesse Grant/Getty Guy Fieri attends Imagine Dragons' Eighth Annual Tyler Robinson Foundation Rise Up Gala at Resorts World Las Vegas on September 23, 2022

“I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral.' And I told my boys, ‘None of this that we’ve been…that I’ve been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me,’” Fieri said.

It's been a big year for the Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives star who reportedly signed a new three-year, $100 million deal with the Food Network in November, according to Variety.

"I'm so appreciative. I really feel fortunate. I started at the Food Network almost 17, 18 years ago. And never thought anything like this was ever coming my way," he told PEOPLE in December.



