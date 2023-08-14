Guy Fieri Posts Sweet Family Photos for Son Hunter's 27th Birthday: ‘Heir to the Throne’

The Food Network star’s eldest son celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 13

Guy Fieri/Instagram

Happy birthday, Hunter!

On Sunday, Guy Fieri posted a loving tribute to his eldest son, Hunter Fieri, in honor of his 27th birthday. Hunter’s girlfriend Tara Bernstein also posted a sweet video to mark the day.

“Happy birthday to my best friend, my right hand man, and the heir to the throne!!” Guy wrote in an Instagram post.

The Food Network star posted throwbacks of Hunter throughout different moments in his life to celebrate his son. In one old photo, Hunter and Guy's second son, Ryder, now 17, are dressed as elves during the holidays. In a more recent photo, Guy and Hunter pose with a bottle from Guy’s tequila line Santo.

The carousel also included some famous friends. Hunter sits with Adam Sandler in one photo and smiles next to Tom Brady in another.

“Son, you are one of a kind and I am so honored to be your dad,” Guy said to finish his post.

Bernstein, who Hunter started dating earlier this year, also posted a video to celebrate the 27-year old.

Guy Fieri/Instagram Guy Fieri with his parents, his wife Lori and sons Hunter and Ryder

“Happy birthday Hunna! #27, my favorite number,” the pickleball pro wrote in the caption of her post. “I’m so grateful for all your passion, love and support and being there for me.”

“You value family, love and respect, always looking out for everyone around you. Our mindsets on life, spiritually, family and work ethic,” she continued. “To the best year yet and to creating more memories. Cheers to my best friend & partner, I love you!”

The sweet video, set to Chris Janson’s “Good Vibes,” shows a montage of happy moments between the couple, as well as some of Hunter’s impressive kitchen skills.

In a few clips throughout the montage, Hunter skillfully tosses pizza dough into the air. In a later clip, Bernstein joins the birthday boy to help top off the pie. In another, Hunter makes pasta for a group of friends.

Tara Bernstein/Instagram Hunter Fieri celebrated his 27th birthday

Of course, the video has other playful and loving moments between the two, like a friendly match of pickleball and a sweet kiss with a bundle of balloons in hand.

Hunter commented on Bernstein’s post: “I love you!! Thank you for your constant support and love, and for the best surprises this weekend. You are absolutely amazing.”

Tara Bernstein/Instagram Hunter Fieri and his girlfriend Tara Bernstein share a kiss.

The happy couple has the love and support of the Fieri father. Guy spoke with PEOPLE at the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen in June about his son’s girlfriend.

“[She has] good values and is just a really great person so I couldn't be happier for Hunter,” said the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star. “This is a big deal. To see him this happy and also to see him have a partner that is as driven as he is, it's perfect.”

Guy says that Bernstein fits in well with his tight-knit family, and even takes them on for some friendly competition. “She's a pickleball machine. She plays one-against-two, and beats everybody,” he said.

