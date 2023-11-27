Guy Fieri Opens Up In Heartwarming Message For His Son Hunter After Big News

Paul Archuleta - Getty Images

This Thanksgiving turned out to be extra special for Guy Fieri. On Instagram, the celebrity chef and restaurateur made a very special announcement, revealing that his son Hunter is newly engaged.

Guy shared an adorable Instagram photo of Hunter and his fiancée, pickleball pro Tara Bernstein. In the charming pic, Tara can be seen flashing a stunning engagement ring.

Guy also included a brief, heartfelt message welcoming Tara to the family.

"You two are made for each other

Welcome to the family, Tara," he wrote.

The love fest continued in the comments with Hunter and Tara sending touching messages to Guy.

"Love you so much dad!" Hunter wrote.

"Love you so much! Grateful for our families," Tara added.

Hunter is the oldest of Guy and Lori's children, and longtime fans of Guy will likely recall when Hunter first appeared with his father on TV. In addition to Guy's Grocery Games, Hunter also made an appearance on Diners Drive-Ins & Dives.

And the similarities between Hunter and his dad don't stop there. The 27-year-old got an early start in the food world, interning at the Caesar's restaurant group while studying at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. In 2021, Hunter released his first independent film project, What Plants Can Do. The 12-minute documentary investigates the plant-based brand ZENB's yellow pea pasta.

Anyone else absolutely need an invite to this wedding? We're sure the Mayor of Flavortown is going to pull out all the stops.



