Guy Fieri just shared his four chef-approved quarantine finds

Staying home—it’s not all bad. In fact, it’s encouraged many of us to broaden our horizons.
Some have taken on challenging DIY projects, others have picked up new hobbies, and then there are those who’ve taken to collecting. A lot of us have been spending more time than ever in the kitchen, too—we’re looking at all you bread-baking newbies in Instagram.
Wonder how some of your favorite famous folks are taking advantage of their newfound free time? We were certainly curious, and we discovered a lot of them are exploring new ways of elevating their crafts. And just like the rest of us, they’re getting creative about combating boredom.
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, Food Network star and host of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, gave Yahoo Life a glimpse into the kitchen gadgets and gizmos he’s been tinkering with while social distancing.
“I've got a million obsessions in the kitchen from...every piece of equipment, to the type of stove that I’m using, to my wood-fired oven,” Fieri tells Yahoo Life. Keep scrolling for his four favorite quarantine discoveries.
Pepper Mill Imports Atlas Pepper Mill, Copper, 9"
Fieri says that the right pepper mill will deliver the freshest of cracked pepper — it’s as essential as having fresh ground beans for your morning cup of coffee. This one is handmade entirely of metal, so it’ll last you years, and you can adjust your grinding power from fine to coarse.
Shop it: Pepper Mill Imports Atlas Pepper Mill, Copper, 9", $68 (was $80), amazon.com
Ergo Chef Guy Fieri Knuckle Sandwich 7-inch Santoku
Want to feel like a pro in the kitchen (minus the culinary training)? Check out Fieri’s 7” Japanese steel knife that will help you cut produce, meat and fish like a pro. Its KYDEX Sheath protects the knife—and your fingers—when not in use.
“I partnered with a team called Ergo Chef and it's two brothers...I got to design this knife exactly the way I wanted it,” Fieri says. “Ergo Chef is based off the principles of having a really good ergonomically designed knife that sits good inside of your hand, but also keeps your body aligned when you're chopping.”
Shop it: Ergo Chef Guy Fieri Knuckle Sandwich 7-inch Santoku, $80, amazon.com
Camp Chef 12" Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
Professional chefs and home cooks alike know the importance of a good cast iron pan. You can cook just about anything in it, but it’s especially great for meats. This Camp Chef comes with a chemical-free pre-seasoning, ergonomic handles (these pans can be heavy!), and convenient pour spouts on the sides.
“A really good cast iron pan — a seasoned cast iron pan — and one that's taken care of will help you so much in the kitchen,” Fieri says. “One of the reasons I love cast iron so much is because it holds onto heat. You're not relying just on the heat coming from the bottom of the burner, you're actually heating up this entire pan.”
Shop it: Camp Chef 12" Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $21, campchef.com
Heluva Good
Fieri’s last obsession is, of course, his partnership with Heluva Good!
“So we got a call and they said, what could you do with Heluva Good!, with all these different dips that they make? How could you incorporate these into recipes? ...My entire family, we were on a road trip. We had the dips with us and we were going to campsites and we were coming up with different ideas about what to do with it.”
The end result is a fully loaded chicken dish made with baguette, cheese and of course, Heluva Good! French onion dip.
Listen up, dipping devotees! Tune in to a new limited series airing on Instagram in partnership with Chef Fieri. For three weeks, Fieri will share Fully Loaded creations featuring Heluva Good! Dip on his and Heluva Good!’s Instagram channels.
Fans tuning in will be encouraged to submit their own “Fully Loaded” creations including Heluva Good! dips — you can even win a one-on-one chat with Fieri.
Enter to win here, now through September 10.
