Guy Fieri just shared his four chef-approved quarantine finds

Staying home—it’s not all bad. In fact, it’s encouraged many of us to broaden our horizons.

Some have taken on challenging DIY projects, others have picked up new hobbies, and then there are those who’ve taken to collecting. A lot of us have been spending more time than ever in the kitchen, too—we’re looking at all you bread-baking newbies in Instagram.

Wonder how some of your favorite famous folks are taking advantage of their newfound free time? We were certainly curious, and we discovered a lot of them are exploring new ways of elevating their crafts. And just like the rest of us, they’re getting creative about combating boredom.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, Food Network star and host of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, gave Yahoo Life a glimpse into the kitchen gadgets and gizmos he’s been tinkering with while social distancing.

“I've got a million obsessions in the kitchen from...every piece of equipment, to the type of stove that I’m using, to my wood-fired oven,” Fieri tells Yahoo Life. Keep scrolling for his four favorite quarantine discoveries.

Pepper Mill Imports Atlas Pepper Mill, Copper, 9"

Fieri says that the right pepper mill will deliver the freshest of cracked pepper — it’s as essential as having fresh ground beans for your morning cup of coffee. This one is handmade entirely of metal, so it’ll last you years, and you can adjust your grinding power from fine to coarse.

Ergo Chef Guy Fieri Knuckle Sandwich 7-inch Santoku

Want to feel like a pro in the kitchen (minus the culinary training)? Check out Fieri’s 7” Japanese steel knife that will help you cut produce, meat and fish like a pro. Its KYDEX Sheath protects the knife—and your fingers—when not in use.

“I partnered with a team called Ergo Chef and it's two brothers...I got to design this knife exactly the way I wanted it,” Fieri says. “Ergo Chef is based off the principles of having a really good ergonomically designed knife that sits good inside of your hand, but also keeps your body aligned when you're chopping.”

Camp Chef 12" Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet