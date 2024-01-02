Guy Fieri Celebrates the Start of the New Year with Sons Hunter and Ryder

The Food Network star shared a photo with his boys on Instagram

Guy Fieri/Instagram Guy Fieri with his sons Ryder and Hunter

Guy Fieri began the new year surrounded by family and sporting new ink!

The Food Network star, 55, and his sons, Hunter and Ryder, showed off their tattooed arms in an Instagram Post on Monday. The photo showed Hunter, 27, and Ryder, 18, smiling at the camera as they stood next to their father with their sleeves rolled up.

"Happy New Year from the Fieri's 🔥," Fieri captioned his post.

One follower commented, "A family that gets tattooed together stays together." Another wrote, "I like your new Hunter and Ryder Tattoo! Happy New Year to the Fieri family!"

Related: Guy Fieri Shares Shirtless Selfie After 'Last Workout' of 2023: 'Gettin' Me Ready'

Over on his Instagram Story, Fieri showed a behind-the-scenes photo of himself getting tatted, writing, "My turn." The Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives star shares his two sons with his wife, Lori, who he has been married to since 1995.

It's been a celebratory couple of days for the Fieri family since New Year's Eve also marked Ryder's birthday. The television personality shared an Instagram video of himself opening up about his son's greatest qualities to honor the occasion.

Guy Fieri/Instagram Guy Fieri shares a photo of himself getting tatted

"A special day up here at the ranch—Ryder's birthday. And I'll tell you what, son: I couldn't be more proud of you. You're an amazing person. You are your own man, you're an individual. Great athlete, great student, great friend, great son," Fieri is heard saying. In November, Hunter proposed to his girlfriend, Tara Bernstein.

"We're very open, and as we were discussing wanting to be married to each other, we looked at some rings, and I got a feel for what she wanted. And then I worked with a buddy of mine to make a custom ring for her, and I wanted it to be really special," Hunter told PEOPLE about the special moment.

Related: Hunter Fieri Says He Designed Fiancée Tara Bernstein's Engagement Ring with Pickleball in Mind (Exclusive)

Story continues

Hunter noted that the ring was made "a little extra durable," explaining, "My goal in life is you do this once, and when you do it once, it's got to be perfect. So I made a ring for her that I think signifies my love for her."

The pair first met at his dad's Super Bowl tailgate in February 2023. While speaking to PEOPLE about the upcoming return of the tailgate during Superbowl 2024, he said that he's "so proud of [Hunter] on so many levels."

Guy Fieri/Instagram Guy Fieri with his parents, his wife Lori and sons Hunter and Ryder

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I've never seen him this way in his whole 27 years. He has been completely off his rocker. He has been completely lost. We are happy that this is finally going to get over with, and we can just move along, because we've lost him. And she's fortunately moving out here to Northern California, and it's going to be great," he said with a laugh.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.