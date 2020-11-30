Guy Fieri’s best-selling knife is back in stock on Amazon — and on sale, too

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cyber Monday miracles do happen! Not only is the best-selling Guy Fieri Ergo Chef knife now back in stock on Amazon, but it’s on sale.

Shop: Ergo Chef Guy Fieri Knuckle Sandwich Knives, $79.95 (Orig. $84.95)

Credit: Amazon

In case you’re unaware, this knife is insanely popular. It constantly sells out, so you really shouldn’t wait to order one for yourself now that it’s discounted.

What’s with the hype? Well, obviously Guy Fieri is a huge name in the food industry and he actually put in a lot of work to ensure this knife was top-notch. Back in 2019 Fieri told AOL, “These knives deliver strength, precision and control, so all your food preparation is a breeze. They’re the ultimate chef’s knives that you don’t need to be a chef to use.”

Shoppers happen to adamantly agree. “So great, I bought 2 of them!” one enthusiastic reviewer wrote. “It has kept its razor-sharp edge for far longer than the other knives I’ve owned. Very impressed with this knife.”

Another satisfied shopper added, “This chef knife is the best I’ve ever owned. It’s amazingly sharp, well balanced and very well manufactured. I have already recommended this to friends and HIGHLY RECOMMEND this to anyone looking for a great chef knife for their kitchen.”

Shop: Guy Fieri Signature 7-Inch Sidetang Rock Santoku Knife, $47.95

Credit: Amazon

If you’re still wavering, just remember the clock is ticking. Not only will this super popular knife not stay on sale for long, but it probably won’t be in stock for much longer either.

