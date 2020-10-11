Guwahati: Kamakhya Temple reopens for devotees after 7 months

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 11 (ANI): Devotees began to visit the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Sunday as it reopened after seven months of COVID-19 restrictions. However, the devotees have only been allowed to perform the "parikrama" while the sanctum sanctorum remained out of bounds.

According to an official statement, "The Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee has decided to open the doors of the Devalaya Complex for the devotees to enable them to perform the Parikrama. This has been done as per discussions with the district administration. The devotees will have to follow the guidelines strictly as per Government protocols to prevent any spread of COVID-19."

"I was on an official visit to Guwahati and the Kamakhya temple reopened today. I am happy to be one of the first visitors to the temple after so many months. I hope, with the blessings of the almighty, we will be able to breathe fresh air like before soon," Manoj Das, a pilgrim from Calcutta, told ANI.

Naman Kishore, another devotee, said, "My only purpose to visit the Kamakhya temple today is to pray for the well being of my countrymen. I hope the COVID-19 pandemic gets over soon and we come back to happier times."

According to temple guidelines, "The Devalaya Complex gate will remain open from 8 am till sunset. However, the timing may be changed during Navaratri and Durga Puja. Devotees will have to undergo the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for COVID-19 at the medical camp organised by the Health Department near the entry point at Kamakhya Foothill. Those who have tested within the last 3 days can travel after showing their reports."

The maximum time allotment for each devotee will be 15 minutes and nobody will be allowed inside the temple without a face mask. (ANI)