'Out of Gutter, Into Drain': Vijayvargiya on Kanhaiya’s Entry Into Congress

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar who was till now with the Communist Party of India (CPI), and Jignesh Mevani, who is an Independent MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam, joined the Congress on Tuesday, 28 September, in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Reacting to the new addition in the Congress’ arsenal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “If someone comes out of the gutter and falls into the drain, then I can only sympathise with him."

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders welcomed the young duo.

कन्हैया कुमार व जिग्नेश का कॉंग्रेस में स्वागत। धन्यवाद राहुल जी।

कॉंग्रेस बदल रही है। #राहुल_गांधी



"Agar Congress Nahi Bacha To Desh Nahi Bachega" | Kanhaiya Kumar | Rahul... https://t.co/a9oMuQxjPX via @YouTube — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) September 29, 2021

Also Read: Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress: Rahul Gandhi Has Been Planning This Since 2016

Welcome to the family TIGER @kanhaiyakumar pic.twitter.com/As4SgCUt05 — Adv Amir Shaikh (@amirshaikh_INC) September 28, 2021

Responding to Kanhaiya Kumar joining the Congress, CPI General Secretary D Raja said, "He has expelled himself from my party. CPI has been fighting for a caste-less, class-less society. He must be having some personal ambitions and aspirations. It shows that he has no faith in communist and working-class ideology", news agency ANI reported.

Story continues

He added, "The party existed before he joined and will succeed even after his expulsion. The party will not end with him. Our party is for selfless struggle and sacrifices. He (Kanhaiya Kumar) was not straightforward and truthful to my party."

“भारत तेरे टुकड़े होंगे” चिल्लाने वाले,

आतंकी अफ़ज़ल गुरु को हीरो बताने वाले

सेना को गाली देना वाले,

कन्हैया को

राहुल गाँधी ने कांग्रेस में शामिल करके अपनी नीति और नियत साफ कर दी है,वोट व सत्ता की लालची कांग्रेस का ख़त्म होना राष्ट्रहित में अत्यंत आवश्यक है।#KanhaiyaKumar — Lal Singh Arya (@LalSinghArya) September 28, 2021

This is a happy moment for all of us to receive @kanhaiyakumar ji, @jigneshmevani80 ji and other colleagues. Kanhaiya Kumar is a symbol of fighting for freedom of expression.: Shri @kcvenugopalmp pic.twitter.com/lcl6RVzWdz — Congress (@INCIndia) September 28, 2021

I don’t know whether PM Modi ji is in quarantine or not after coming from USA, But my brothers #JigneshMevani & #KanhaiyaKumar joining congress Under the leadership of my leader @RahulGandhi Ji will push Modi ji to go for quarantine for some days. Congratulations Brothers ✊ pic.twitter.com/8AENL9eEhr — Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) (@seethakkaMLA) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga put up a hoarding with Kanhaiya Kumar, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, with the text, "'Bharat tere tukde honge' is now official slogan of Congress"

on Kanhaiya Kumar Joining pic.twitter.com/STE3bKitPN — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) September 28, 2021

Also Read: Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani With Congress: What's in It for Them & Party?

. Read more on India by The Quint.'Out of Gutter, Into Drain': Vijayvargiya on Kanhaiya’s Entry Into CongressUP Businessman Dead in Late Night Raid at Hotel by Police; 6 Cops Suspended . Read more on India by The Quint.