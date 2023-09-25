'Gutted' Olly Murs Voices Upset After Being 'Dropped' From The Voice UK Panel

Olly Murs on The Voice UK panel

Olly Murs has spoken out after being seemingly dropped from the line-up of coaches on The Voice.

The former X Factor finalist has been part of the ITV singing competition for the last four seasons, where he’s appeared most recently alongside Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie.

However, in a new interview with The Sun, Olly said he was “gutted” to have been told he “won’t be back on the show” in future series.

“It’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come,” he told the tabloid.

“But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that.

“I don’t want to bulls**t my fans or bulls**t people who watch the show, and say, ‘Oh, it was an amicable decision to leave — I’ve got lots of things on next year, I can’t do it any more’. No.

“Genuinely, I accept their ­decision, and they’ll find someone great, I’m sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah. Did I want to leave? No.”

Olly has appeared on the last four seasons of The Voice UK

He insisted: “I still have a great ­relationship with ITV and I don’t actually think it was their decision as such — it was probably more Talpa [the production company behind The Voice UK].

“They told my team they’re looking at new people. I don’t know if anyone knows yet, but I will really miss Tom, especially as I got very close to him.”

“I’ve had knockbacks in my career before, I will be fine. Something exciting will come along,” Olly added.

“But this year has been such a year of positives for me, I always thought something bad might come around . . . and I guess this is it.”

An ITV spokesperson told HuffPost UK that The Voice UK will return for a new series later this year, with Olly once again set to join Sir Tom, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie on the panel.

However, they added: “Details of the 2024 series will be confirmed in due course.”

Olly with Voice UK colleagues Anne-Marie, Emma Willis and Sir Tom Jones

HuffPost UK has also contacted Talpa for comment.

After a music career that included four number one singles, Olly’s moved into TV in 2011, when he and Caroline Flack co-presented two seasons of The Xtra Factor, after which they briefly fronted the main show in 2015.

Olly also presented the ITV talent search Starstruck, which came to an end after two seasons earlier this year.

