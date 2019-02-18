Gutted Bingham fails to hit his groove as Robertson wins the Welsh Open

A gutted Stuart Bingham saw his strong Welsh Open form desert him at just the wrong time after settling for a runner-up spot in defeat to Neil Robertson.

The Essex cueman had enjoyed a positive week in the Welsh capital, overjoyed at just making the final with the likes of Ali Carter beaten earlier in the week.

But his chance of lifting the Ray Reardon Trophy fell by the wayside at the hands of Australian Robertson, losing 9-7 having earlier fought back from a four-frame deficit.

“I’m gutted really, I didn’t really show in this game and that’s the gutting thing. I’ve been good all week and to not show up on the final day is frustrating,” he said.

“I had my chances, he hasn’t blown me away and I had two or three chances every frame, I just don’t know what was happening.

“As the fighter I am I tried to keep in it, I got it to 7-7 and I fancied the job.

“Even then I had a fighting chance, but it shows me where my game is – sometimes you’re a fraction out on a day. When I’m good I’m good.”

Robertson’s victory was his 15th ranking title and second of the season, drawing him level with world No.1 Mark Selby’s tally after also bagging the Riga Masters earlier this year.

Robertson had led the best-of-17 final 7-3 before his Essex opponent reeled off four successive frames to tie up the contest.

“It’s incredible to win, it’s very satisfying when you blitz a final and you play very well, but this one was more rewarding in the way I’ve had to fight throughout,” he said.

“I wasn’t at my best, I didn’t do a lot wrong but from 7-3 to 7-7, I’ve had to dig in really deep.

“Fifteen ranking titles is an amazing achievement, two in the same season is always nice and it’s the first time I’ve won one later on in the season for a very long time.

“I can’t remember the last time I did that, the second half of a season hasn’t usually seen me perform that well. Maybe it’s complacency, it’s hard to tell – it’s nice to actually win one and we’ve still got a lot of the season to play.

“Moving forward, it’s a huge confidence booster heading into the World Championships – it gets me into the invitational events that are coming up and there’s a lot to look forward to.”