Gutsy play: Packers QB Malik Willis declines to pass after teammate vomits on ball

Malik Willis is still waiting to record his first passing touchdown in the NFL but he decided to decline a passing play after he found the ball slick with an unexpected substance.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was snapped the ball on third and 10 on what appeared to be a passing play. But he instead elected to take the ball and run.

We left it all out there today pic.twitter.com/F54kRdBNWC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 15, 2024

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about the play after the game and came up with a good excuse on Willis’s behalf.

“I asked Malik why he didn’t throw the ball on that third down and he told me that [Packers center] Josh [Myers] threw up on the ball. I was like: ‘That’s the first time I’ve heard that,’” said LaFleur. “Matter of fact, the official came over to me and said: ‘You know, we saw your center throwing up on the ball. Do you want us to take him out next time?’ I said: ‘Absolutely, please do that.’ Because you’re talking about a critical situation. And it’s third down and I’ve never had a throw with vomit on the football, so I don’t know … Malik probably didn’t appreciate that.”

Willis was not wearing gloves during Sunday’s game.

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers with the "puke and rally" 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/f61h8C57th — Packerfan Total Access- Clayton (@packers_access) September 15, 2024

Myers appeared to vomit just to the side of the ball. It didn’t appear to affect him much as he stayed in the game, helping anchor an offensive line that gave up zero sacks as the Green Bay rushing attack put up 261 yards on the ground.

The Packers went on to beat the Indianapolis Colts 16-10 for their first win of the season.