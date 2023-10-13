“Gutenberg! The Musical” review: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells make reading fun!-damental

Gutenberg! The Musical was written in 2005, six years before its leading men Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells made their star turns in The Book of Mormon. Yet you could've knocked me over with a page out of the Gutenberg Bible, Old or New Testament, telling me it wasn't written expressly for Gad and Ranells, who slip and slide through this uproarious show as if tailor-made for them.

I can be forgiven for never having heard of Gutenberg! The Musical, as its stars hadn't either when director Alex Timbers first approached them to do it together. After a successful reading event, Gad and Rannells knew that this was the show to reunite them on the Great White Way — but then COVID hit and, well, we all know how that went.

Fast forward to whatever year it is, and Gutenberg! — premiering Oct. 12 at the James Earl Jones Theatre in NYC — arrives ready to dole out some historically inaccurate joy in an increasingly joyless world.

Josh Gad as Bud Davenport and Andrew Rannells as Doug Simon in Gutenberg! The Musical!

Matthew Murphy Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad in 'Gutenberg! The Musical'

The plot is clever and stupid, in the best way possible — the way that lends itself to brilliant, laugh-out-loud moments of silliness, and don't you miss silliness? Bud Davenport (Gad) and Doug Simon (Rannells) are two middle-aged besties from Nutley, N.J., with one dream between them: putting on a Broadway show!

As they explain, they've tried their hand at musical theater before, their first attempt being Stephen King! The Musical ("It was every Stephen King book in one show!") followed by a prequel to Phantom of the Opera ("How did he get that boat down there?!"). They then attempted to write an "achingly autobiographical" original story only to realize that "original stories with original songs? Nobody wants that!"

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells in 'Gutenberg! The Musical'

Matthew Murphy Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells in 'Gutenberg! The Musical'

Bud and Doug eventually land on the story of Johannes Gutenberg and his invention of the printing press in 1440. But with "scant" information to work with, they fill in the plot of their musical with some classic showbiz razzle dazzle, really putting the "fiction" in historical fiction, and use all their money to rent out a theater for one night only in a make-or-break tryout.

The gag is that Bud and Doug play all of the characters, differentiated by yellow baseball caps with names on them ("Johannes," "Bootblack," "Anti-Semite" for a pesky little flower girl). They also handle all the singing and dancing and occasionally give background information to the audience. It's a credit to Gad and Rannells that you don't miss anyone else being on the stage — save for the three musicians who back them up, New Jersey's premier wedding band, (half of) the Middlesex Six.

Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad in 'Gutenberg! The Musical'

Matthew Murphy Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad in 'Gutenberg! The Musical'

Scott Brown and Anthony King, writers by trade, wrote and performed this show when it first ran in 2005 and, by the nature of its two lone protagonists — sweet, simple men whose love for the theater outstrips any actual talent — Doug and Bud only require deft comedic ability. Gad and Rannells have that in spades. But they're also incredibly talented Broadway performers, who bring a Broadway level of showmanship, making sure Gutenberg! The Musical earns the exclamation point in its title.

The effect is similar to casting Liza Minnelli as Christopher Isherwood's immortal heroine Sally Bowles, originally described as a bad, inexpressive singer who was never going to make it. Then you have the daughter of Judy Garland belting out "Maybe This Time" and it becomes clear the only thing that could keep her from stardom is a pack of wild horses — or, you know, the Third Reich.

Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad in 'Gutenberg! The Musical'

Matthew Murphy Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad in 'Gutenberg! The Musical'

But an excellent performer, or in this case, two, immediately makes for a better production. Gad's sonorous tenor can fill all of James Earl Jones' eponymous Theatre while Rannells' high kicks are still grazing his eyelashes. All the while, their infectious energy makes the two hours (including intermission) fly by. These two nuts from Nutley occasionally exhibit some A-list chops amid their hilariously D-list musical, and while it does tend to undermine the conceit of the proceedings, Gad and Rannells are so much fun to watch that it doesn't quite matter.

Their natural chemistry keeps the show from lagging too long in places, and in lesser hands, I can't imagine Gutenberg! being as enjoyable. Gad and Rannells inform their characters with these little flourishes, such as every time Doug asks Bud to explain a musical term to the audience ("But Doug, what is a charm song?" he asks after the actually insane number "Biscuits") and inserts a little showbiz kick for emphasis; or how anytime they change positions on the stage, they incorporate a little jazzy grapevine. Guaranteed laughs.

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells in 'Gutenberg! The Musical'

Matthew Murphy Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells in 'Gutenberg! The Musical'

Credit also to Timbers and his snappy direction and the ingenious baseball cap bit that still manages to surprise and delight till the end. But props are few and far between — this is a two-man show that puts on full display just what makes Gad and Rannells such special performers. They're clearly having a great time and hope you are, too. Certainly, other performers could endeavor to make their marks on the roles — and have — but one of the major selling points of Gutenberg! is the "reunion" of Gad and Rannells. And, boy, do they sell it. Exclamation point. A

