Gut microbes may separate sofa surfers from gym bunnies, finds new study

The contents of our gut - and therefore what we eat - may help determine how likely we are to get up off the sofa and go jogging, according to an authoritative new study.

It has long been known that the way the human brain responds to exercise helps motivate us to repeat it over and over again. Many of us get a pleasurable “dopamine hit” when we jog or cycle to work, helping us maintain it as a daily health-giving habit, for example.

Now scientists from the University of Pennsylvania have found that the intensity of that hit is at least partly determined by our microbiome - the mixture of microbes that exist in our gut.

In a carefully constructed series of experiments described in the journal Nature, they found they could adjust the propensity for mice to exercise, and the vigour with which they did it, by altering what they had in their gut.

“In this study, we demonstrate that the brain circuitry involved in regulating the motivation for physical activity is …. is shaped by… the intestinal microbial community”, the authors report. It suggests a basis for understanding “variability in exercise motivation and performance” between individuals, they added.

Put another way, the contents of our intestines may help determine whether you are a sofa surfer or a gym bunny.

Or in scientific terms: “These findings have several important implications. First, they suggest that the neurochemical effects underlying the ‘runner’s high’, the phenomenon of pleasure, reward, anxiolysis and analgesia that is driven by endocannabinoid release after prolonged physical activity, might be influenced by the gastrointestinal tract.”

Although the study was only conducted in mice (distant from us humans), the researchers found they could make the rodents more active by supplementing their foods with specific ingredients.

The “most potent” additives were found to be fatty acid amides (FFA), lipid molecules commonly found in sesame and other vegetable oils. These boosted dopamine levels in the mice and enhanced their running capacity.

This is just one study and it is too early to say that the same effect may be found in humans or even that it would be especially useful.

We already know in a general sense that a balanced diet is linked to good health and there are famously many things that influence our motivation to exercise - what’s on the TV or how cold it is outside, to mention just two.

But it may also be that certain diets or additives could help improve human motivation to exercise.

Christoph Thaiss, lead author of the study, said: “We don’t know yet whether the same gut-brain pathway that drives exercise capacity in mice is active in humans. However, if it is, it would open a large range of opportunities to regulate physical performance via the gastrointestinal tract, which might benefit recreational runners and professional athletes alike.”