Gusty winds, low-level snow threat as storm approaches B.C.

The week will start off on a soggy note across British Columbia as an approaching fall-like storm threatens a slug of rain, snow, and gusty winds. Low-elevation snow could make travel difficult in some spots, and the gusty winds could lead to ferry delays. More on what you can expect heading into next week, below.

THROUGH SUNDAY: UNSETTLED SATURDAY FOR SOME, FINE SUNDAY FOR MOST

Folks out celebrating the Easter weekend will encounter generally favourable conditions through Sunday.

Scattered showers will continue into the evening hours on Vancouver Island. There’s even enough instability in the atmosphere to trigger a few heavy showers and rumbles of thunder on the southern half of the island.

We’ll see a pleasant Sunday with seasonable high temperatures across the southern half of the province. Clouds will begin to roll in later in the day, however, as our next impactful system approaches the region.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: WET SYSTEM ROLLS INTO THE WEST COAST

A large upper-level trough swinging across the eastern Pacific will reach British Columbia overnight Sunday into Monday.

The resulting low-pressure system will lead to several days of unpleasant weather for the region, including steady rain, wet snow, and gusty winds.

Gulf Island Wind Forecast

Ferry delays could hamper your Monday morning commute as wind gusts greater than 40 km/h sweep over the Strait of Georgia.

LML Rain Thru Friday

Precipitation will spread over Vancouver Island and the South Coast early Monday morning, spreading over the region and intensifying as we head into the day.

The approaching storm will allow temperatures to fall on the cooler side of seasonal to begin the week. Monday’s predicted high of 8°C in Vancouver is well below the city’s seasonal high of about 13°C for this point in April.

Highway Passes Snowfall

This spell of cooler-than-seasonal air rolling into the West Coast will force freezing levels below 1,000 metres, allowing much of the upcoming precipitation to fall as snow. We’re likely to see all rain below 500 metres and wet snow above 500 metres.

Story continues

The threat for snow will make travel difficult across the highway passes, especially along Highway 99, where slick conditions will make for dangerous travel for folks traveling near Squamish.

YVR7Day

Looking ahead, we’ll see another opportunity for unsettled weather as we head into the middle of the week. Temperatures should remain on the cooler side of seasonal for the remainder of the week.

Thumbnail courtesy of Ron Macdonald.

Check back for the latest details on conditions across British Columbia.