Gusts up to 45 mph to sweep through Sacramento region on Thanksgiving. Here’s the latest

Brace yourself for a windy Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in the Sacramento Valley and Delta region from 10 a.m. Thursday through 1 p.m. Friday.

Northerly winds of up to 25 mph with gusts reaching 45 mph are forecast for the area. The strongest winds are expected west of Interstate 5.

Due to the high winds and elevated fire danger, burning is suspended in Amador and Sacramento counties, as well as the western portion of El Dorado County, according to a Cal Fire post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Due to the predicted gusty winds Thursday/Friday & elevated fire danger, CAL FIRE AEU will be suspending all burning in Amador, Sac SRA, & the western portion of El Dorado counties on Thursday & Friday. Burning will still be permitted in Alpine County & Eastern El Dorado County. pic.twitter.com/XfBnsnVVrS — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) November 22, 2023

Weather officials are advising people take extra precaution while driving during the wind advisory.

There is also a potential for power outages, according to the weather service. Make sure to secure holiday decorations ahead of the powerful winds.

