‘Gustnado’ damages park after twirling across Ohio River. So what is a gustnado?

Video shared to Twitter shows a ”swirling column of air” twirl across the Ohio River before it hit land and damaged a local park, weather experts say.

“In retrospect, we probably shouldn’t have gone boating today…,” Twitter user @KSU_Evan shared Saturday, May 21.

Never seen a waterspout on the Ohio River… pic.twitter.com/kL5qPLfeNK — Evan (@KSU_Evan) May 21, 2022

The video of the unusual event was one of several received by the National Weather Service, which helped experts determine what exactly the boater captured.

It was a “gustnado,” officials said. And it likely had winds moving 70-80 mph based on the destruction it caused near Sayler Park in west Cincinnati.

“Numerous trees were damaged, some completely knocked over or uprooted and thrown onto homes and power lines,” the National Weather Service said in a report.

Near Sayler Park. We drove through about a half hour later and observed a decent amount of damage; downed limbs and power lines, etc. pic.twitter.com/nVcrD1p5kh — Evan (@KSU_Evan) May 22, 2022

What is a gustnado?

The National Weather Service describes gustnadoes as small whirlwinds that form as eddys — circular movements of water — in thunderstorm outflows. They are not tornadoes and they do not connect with cloud-based rotations.

Like a dust devil, though, a gustnado can cause damage.

Officials say this gustnado that moved across the Ohio River formed in the outflow boundary of a storm several miles behind.

Upward moving lightning is captured in Kansas. Why did it shoot toward the sky?

Watch ‘the most insane strike of lightning’ branch across the sky in Kansas

Raining fish in Texas? Here’s what is behind this unusual animal phenomenon

Sprite ‘chaser’ captures photo of rare dazzling event over storms in Missouri, Arkansas