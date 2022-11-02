Gushue's rink thumps Japan 11-2 at Pan Continental Curling Championships

·2 min read

CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue improved to 2-1 at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships with an 11-2 win over Japan in Wednesday's early draw.

Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., opened with three points and added a big four-point fourth end in the lopsided win.

The Canadians capped the scoring with a steal of two in the seventh end, prompting Japanese skip Riku Yanagisawa to concede.

In other early draw results, New Zealand routed Brazil 13-3, South Korea downed the United States 10-6 and Chinese Taipei beat Australia 9-4.

Gushue was scheduled to face South Korea in Wednesday's late draw.

Later, Canada's women's team skipped by Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., improved to 4-0 with an 11-6 win over Australia in the afternoon draw at the Winsport Event Centre.

Canada took its first lead of the contest in the fourth end, scoring three points to go up 4-3. Einarson followed with a steal of two in the fifth to open up a three-point lead.

Australia scored a deuce in the sixth to cut the lead to one, but Canada scored three in the seventh to open a four-point cushion at 9-5.

Australia scored one in the eighth before Canada capped the scoring with two in the ninth.

A top-five finish will secure a berth for Einarson's team in the March 18-26 world women's championship in Sandviken, Sweden. As host country, Canada already has a berth in the April 1-9 world men's playdowns in Ottawa.

In other afternoon results, Japan thumped Brazil 11-2, the United States routed Hong Kong 13-1 and South Korea defeated New Zealand 10-6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press

    BASEL, Switzerland — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday for his third consecutive ATP Tour title. Auger-Aliassime, the third seed in the tournament and ninth in the world, fired 11 aces and won 78 per cent of his first-serve points. He also saved all three of Rune's break point chances while converting on two out of his own five opportunities. The Montreal native went all five matches in the tournament without giving up a s