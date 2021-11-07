Gushue, Mouat meet in men's final of curling's National; Fleury faces Hasselborg

In this article:

CHESTERMERE, Alta. — Brad Gushue of St. John's N.L., will face Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the men’s final of the Grand Slam of Curling's National, while Canadian Tracy Fleury takes on Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg in the women’s final.

Three-time Canadian champion Gushue advanced to the final with a 5-2 victory over Calgary's Kevin Koe in the first semifinal Saturday while Mouat dispatched Switzerland's Peter de Cruz 7-2.

Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., eliminated Kelsey Rocque of Edmonton with a 6-3 semifinal victory. Hasselborg narrowly edged Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 5-4.

The finals are set for Sunday at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

The $300,000 National featured 16 men's and 16 women's teams in a triple knockout of three brackets.

Teams needed to win three games in order to make the playoffs. Each loss dropped a foursome to a lower bracket. Three losses eliminated teams from contention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2021.

