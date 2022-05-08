Gushue beats Koe to win Champions Cup on Grand Slam of Curling circuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brad Gushue
    Canadian male curler
  • Kevin Koe
    Canadian male curler
  • Brett Gallant
    Canadian male curler

OLDS, Alta. — Brad Gushue capped a memorable season in style Sunday by beating Kevin Koe 8-5 to win the Champions Cup at the Olds Sportsplex.

It was the final competition for Gushue's team with second Brett Gallant in the lineup. He will join Brendan Bottcher's team next season.

Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff Walker won Canada's Olympic trials last November, took bronze at the Beijing Games in February, won the Tim Hortons Brier in March and took silver at the world championship last month.

On Sunday, the St. John's-based team took control against Koe with a steal of three in the fourth end. Koe, from Calgary, conceded in the seventh end.

The women's final between Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., and South Korea's Eun-Ji Gim was scheduled for later in the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bafta TV Awards Red Carpet: All The Looks From TV's Biggest Night

    The stars of the small screen were out in force and in their finest for this year's ceremony.

  • Trump Supporters Couldn’t Stop Booing Dr. Oz at Pennsylvania Rally

    Disgraced former president said the reality TV doctor's opponent in the Pennsylvania Senate primary "may be a nice guy, but he’s not MAGA"

  • The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in May 2022

    From heartfelt true stories to classic rom coms, here's what to put on your list

  • Dr. Oz repeatedly booed by crowd at Donald Trump rally held for the Pennsylvania GOP Senate hopeful

    Twice when a prerecorded message from Oz went on the jumbotron at the rally, a substantial portion of the crowd booed.

  • Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour frustrated by NHL rule application on Bruins goal

    The Canes argued Jake DeBrusk contacted goalie Antti Raanta’s pad and shoved the goalie over the line. DeBrusk then knocked the loose puck into the net. The NHL ruled it was “incidental contact.”

  • Princess Charlene Makes Second Public Outing at Rugby Tournament with Family After Year-Long Illness

    Prince Albert, Prince Jacques, and Princess Gabriella were joined by over 100 under-12-year-olds for seven-side rugby in Monaco on Saturday

  • McConnell obsessed over pitching conservative jurists to Trump so he could fill up the Supreme Court: report

    "The only thing he wants is judges," Trump reportedly said of Mitch McConnell, according to an advisor for the longtime Kentucky lawmaker.

  • Military defeat of Russia is not the end of the war: Ukraine's UN ambassador

    Rosemary Barton Live speaks with Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, about concerns of Russia potentially increasing its aggression against Ukraine. He says Russians are 'desperate' in trying to escalate the military situation as much as they can.

  • Former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Twitter has been dismissed

    Trump sought to rejoin Twitter after being "permanently suspended" the day after the January 6 insurrection. He's since launched Truth Social.

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • Canada downs Puerto Rico to secure last CONCACAF berth at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    Four days after dozens of Canadian boxers wrote an open letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, the Boxing Canada high-performance director has stepped down. Boxing Canada's president Ryan Savage made the announcement on Sunday, saying the sport organization will engage with the provincial governing bodies to strike a search committee in the coming weeks to hire a new high-performance director. Wednesday's letter, signed by 121 current and retired boxers -- a numb

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.