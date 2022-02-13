Canada's Steven Dubois wins second short-track medal with 500-metre bronze

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games
  • Jennifer Jones
    Canadian curler
  • Brad Gushue
    Canadian curler
  • Steven Dubois
    Canadian short track speed skater

BEIJING — One of Canada's first-time Olympians is now a two-time medallist.

After winning a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre event on Wednesday, short-track speedskater Steven Dubois added to his medal count with a bronze in the 500 metres.

The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., has had to get used to taking a bumpy road to the finals. In both his medal-winning races, he was jostled out of contention in the semifinals before being advanced by the judges.

On Sunday, Dubois flashed a grin and a thumbs-up as he stepped on the podium after finishing third behind Shaoang Liu of Hungary and Konstantin Ivliev of Russia.

The two individual medals cap what's been a dream Olympic debut for Dubois, who was a reserve in 2018.

While he came in confident in his abilities, he said he would have never believed it had someone told him a few weeks ago that he'd be a double Olympic medallist. But winning silver last week in the 1,500 metres took some of the pressure off and gave him confidence heading into the shorter event he considers his specialty.

"It's the distance I concentrated on during training," he said of the 500 metres. "To know I've finally proved that I have my place among the best at this distance, that I've succeeded in shining at this distance in a major competition, it's a relief.

"I'm looking forward to reuniting with my teammates to celebrate."

Liu finished in a time of 40.338, just ahead of Ivliev at 40.431. Dubois finished in 40.669.

Dubois' medal highlighted a day of mixed results for Canada.

It also gave Canada's short track team something to cheer about after the Canadian women's 3,000-metre relay team failed to reach the podium.

The quartet composed of Kim Boutin, Alyson Charles, Courtney Sarault and Florence Brunelle finished fourth, despite looking strong in qualifiers.

The Dutch team won the gold medal in an Olympic record time of 4:03.409, while South Korea earned silver and China took bronze.

In curling, Brad Gushue's men's team got what they were looking for in a comfortable 10-5 win over American John Shuster, the defending Olympic champion. The women's squad skipped by Jennifer Jones, however, had another frustrating performance in an 8-4 loss to Switzerland.

Both Gushue and Jones were coming off inauspicious starts that included two-game losing streaks heading into Sunday's matchups.

Gushue, the 2006 champion, and his teammates looked refreshed and energized on Sunday, taking a lead with a four-point steal in the second end and cruising from there.

"It's been a long time since we've lost two in a row," Gushue said. "We were itching to get back out on the ice and get a win."

Canada, which improved to 3-2, threw 91 per cent overall to 76 per cent for the Americans.

"They have a huge belief in each other — even after a tough game — that they're going to come out and play well again," said Canada alternate Marc Kennedy. "You saw no doubt in them today and that's what we're going to have to see."

Gushue's squad will look to solidify their spot in the standings Monday against Italy.

Jones, who led Canada to a gold medal in 2014, gave up back-to-back two-point steals before Swiss skip Silvana Tirinzoni ran her out of rocks in the 10th end. Canada fell to 1-3 while Switzerland improved to 5-0.

Jones will face Russia and Britain on Monday, and needs to win both to get her team back in medal contention.

“It’s super disappointing with this loss," Jones said. “We’re going to have to go out tomorrow, one game at a time and one shot at a time, and see what happens at the end of the week."

“There’s never mountains to climb," she added. "We get to do what we love to do.”

For a nation that prides itself on being a curling powerhouse, Canada's recent Olympic results have not exactly inspired.

The men's and women's teams were kept off the podium at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Canada had won a medal in both events every Olympics since 1998, when men's curling made its return and women's curling made its debut.

Canada did win mixed doubles gold in Pyeongchang, but failed to repeat in Beijing when a crushing extra-end loss to Italy to end the preliminary round denied the team of John Morris and Rachel Homan a spot in the semifinals.

Monobob made its Olympic debut, and Canadian bobsledder Christine de Bruin put herself in a good position to win a medal. The native of Stony Plain, Alta., was second after the event's first two heats with a total time of two minutes 10.14 seconds.

De Bruin will need to be near-perfect in Monday's final two heats to win gold. She trails Kaillie Humphries of the United States by a considerable margin of 1.04 seconds.

"It's a consistency race," de Bruin said. "Anything can happen."

Toronto's Cynthia Appiah was 10th with a time of 2:11.28.

Humphries raced for Canada at three previous Olympics, winning two gold medals and a bronze in the two-women event. She switched to representing the United States after the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

In hockey, Canada’s men’s team sailed past host-nation China 5-0 to wrap up the group stage.

Kent Johnson and Eric O’Dell had a goal and an assist each, while Ben Street, Adam Tambellini and Corban Knight also scored for Canada. Matt Tomkins made 26 saves.

The Canadian team’s 4-2 loss to the United States on Saturday means they finish second in Group A.

Canada will now play in the tournament’s qualification round as the No. 5 seed in a rematch against China on Tuesday for a spot in the quarterfinals after Finland beat Sweden 4-3 in overtime and the U.S. downed Germany 3-2.

Elsewhere, Erik Read of Canmore, Alta., was the top Canadian in the men's giant slalom, finishing in 13th place, and Canada came 11th in the men's 4x10-kilometre cross-country ski relay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women's hockey team cruising into Olympic semifinal against Switzerland

    BEIJING — Canada has played in every women's hockey final since the sport made its Olympic debut in 1998. The Canadians intend to play for gold again in 2022, but that requires dispatching Switzerland in Monday's semifinal in Beijing. Defending champion United States takes on Finland before the semifinal victors clash for gold Thursday at Wukesong Sports Centre. Canada won four straight gold from 2002 to 2014, but the U.S. prevailed 3-2 in a shootout four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea. C

  • Calgary cocaine trafficker gets 10-year sentence for $4M minivan drug bust

    A Calgary man convicted in one of the largest drug seizures in the city's history has been handed a 10-year sentence for trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine. Navjot Singh was caught in a minivan with four duffel bags of drugs worth nearly $4 million after collecting the bags from a semi-trailer in Brooks. At the time of the arrests, Calgary police said the drugs had a street value of $8 million, but in Court of Queen's Bench Justice Richard Neufeld's decision, he ruled the figure was closer

  • French cave findings suggest Europe’s first Homo sapiens arrived earlier than thought

    Our direct ancestors, Homo sapiens, may have ventured into Neanderthal territory in Europe much earlier than previously thought, according to an archaeological study published this week. Researchers also believe that Neanderthals and Homo sapiens may have alternately shared territory in southeastern France. Up to now, archaeological discoveries have suggested that Neanderthals disappeared from the European continent about 40,000 years ago, shortly after the arrival of their "cousins", Homo sapie

  • NBA power rankings: Suns, Grizzlies, Cavaliers, Bucks surging as All-Star break approaches

    The Suns are still No. 1, but the Grizzlies, Cavaliers and Bucks are rising in their respective conferences as the All-Star break nears.

  • Gushue back in form, Jones falls again in round-robin curling play at the Olympics

    BEIJING — Canada's Jennifer Jones didn't lose a game in her first Olympic appearance in 2014. She's having difficulty avoiding defeats in her return to the Winter Games eight years later. Jones extended her losing skid to three games on Sunday by dropping an 8-4 decision to Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni. The result essentially left Canada (1-3) in must-win territory for the rest of the round-robin schedule. "I believe in her and I believe in this team and we all believe in each other," said Ca

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett

    EDMONTON — With the Edmonton Oilers on the brink of a lost season and having little salary-cap flexibility available, Ken Holland had really only one option to shake up his team. On Thursday, the Oilers president of hockey operations/general manager fired head coach Dave Tippett and assistant coach Jim Playfair. Holland then named Jay Woodcroft, who'd been coaching Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., as the NHL team's head coach while bringing assistant coach Dave Manson with him. H

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food

  • Bengals' Taylor optimistic on progress of injured Uzomah

    Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah tried to send a message that he wouldn’t miss the Super Bowl by taking the brace off his left knee and tossing it behind him onto the Bengals’ logo during a pep rally. His coach said Wednesday he’s optimistic about Uzomah’s progress even as the Bengals kept the tight end out of practice. Zac Taylor says Uzomah likely will work at practice Thursday with the Bengals taking advantage of having three days of work left to see where the veteran is. Uzomah played only n

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Canada's Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined after missing podium twice

    BEIJING — Jack Crawford just kept pushing himself through each subsequent event of the Beijing Olympics until he finally reached a podium. The Toronto native won bronze in men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men's downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men's super-G on Tuesday. "I’ve taken on this new mentality of how do I

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com

  • Bouknight says confrontation with coach was misunderstanding

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sideline confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding,” saying it was about two competitive people trying to win. “We talked through it and it’s all good,” Bouknight said following Tuesday’s practice in his first public comments since the incident. The Hornets were outscored 35-8 by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of a blowout loss at home. Bouknight, who played only the fi

  • Canada's Grondin, O'Dine add to Beijing medal haul with bronze in mixed snowboard cross

    Canada's snowboard cross tandem of Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine added to Canada's medal haul with a bronze in the mixed snowboard cross event on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. It is Canada's eighth bronze medal and 13th total as the Beijing Olympics hit the halfway point. Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., and O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., finished 23.20 seconds behind Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis who won gold, and Italy's Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli who took the si