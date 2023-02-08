Gus Kenworthy Says Gay Kiss Was Removed from 80 for Brady : 'I Think They Cut It for Middle America'

Gus Kenworthy at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Gus Kenworthy says his 80 for Brady cameo originally featured a kiss with Brian Jordan Alvarez that did not make the film's final version.

"They said they had to cut it for time, but I think they cut it for Middle America," Kenworthy, 31, recently told Variety's Marc Malkin about the scene.

The Olympian said some of the takes for the on-screen kiss "got raunchy." He joked, "Release the tapes! See if you can get that trending."

"They used the script for one take, but then we did it like four or fives times where we would just ad-lib insults at each other and then make out," Kenworthy added of the deleted scene.

A spokesperson for Paramount did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gus Kenworthy attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 for Brady"

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Gus Kenworthy

RELATED: The True Story Behind 80 For Brady

At the Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary in Beverly Hills last Saturday, Kenworthy told PEOPLE that working with Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin in 80 for Brady was "really a dream come true."

"But it was surreal," he said of the experience. "Like, I remember sitting on set when they were brought to set and like my jaw hit the floor."

"There aren't bigger legends, there aren't bigger names," Kenworthy said. "They were all just so sweet. They all look so gorgeous, so professional, and I kind of clammed up! But it was really exciting. Like, they are the Golden Girls! It was really really cool."

The Olympic silver medalist, who publicly came out as gay in 2015 in an interview with ESPN, also said he hopes to follow up his 80 for Brady cameo by starring in a romantic comedy.

RELATED VIDEO: See Tom Brady, Jane Fonda and More Stars at the '80 For Brady' Premiere

RELATED: Sally Field Says Tom Brady Was 'Nervous' on 80 For Brady Set: 'But He Was a Natural'

"Honestly, it would be something similar to Bros which we just saw, but like my dream as a kid was to be the lead in a rom-com," Kenworthy said. "I loved romantic comedies — to this day, they're still like my favorite movies."

"I just think it's such a great formula and I would love to get to plug into that and play the lead of a rom-com, but also get to play gay would be a dream," he added.

80 for Brady, which follows four women making the voyage to see Tom Brady at the 2017 Super Bowl, is in theaters now.