Gu's global coming-out party ends with 3rd Olympic medal

  Gold medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    Beijing Olympics Freestyle Skiing

    Gold medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
  China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Beijing Olympics Freestyle Skiing

    China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
  China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Beijing Olympics Freestyle Skiing

    China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
  Gold medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    APTOPIX Beijing Olympics Freestyle Skiing

    Gold medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
  Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France reacts during the venue ceremony of the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
    Beijing Olympics Biathlon

    Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France reacts during the venue ceremony of the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
  Thomas Krol of the Netherlands competes during the men's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Beijing Olympics Speedskating

    Thomas Krol of the Netherlands competes during the men's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing.
  Gold medalist Thomas Krol of the Netherlands reacts during a venue ceremony for the men's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Beijing Olympics Speedskating

    Gold medalist Thomas Krol of the Netherlands reacts during a venue ceremony for the men's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing.
  Team Canada celebrates after winning the men's curling bronze medal match against the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
    Beijing Olympics Curling

    Team Canada celebrates after winning the men's curling bronze medal match against the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing.
  United States' John Shuster reacts after a bad throw during the men's curling bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    APTOPIX Beijing Olympics Curling

    United States' John Shuster reacts after a bad throw during the men's curling bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing.
BERNIE WILSON
·4 min read
Beijing Games
Eileen Gu
BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu turned the Beijing Olympics into her own personal playground.

In the city. In the mountains. Spinning, flipping and flying above three different venues.

The American-born Gu came into the Games hoping to win three gold medals in freestyle skiing while representing China, where her mother was born. She didn’t, but she did come away with two golds and one silver, making her the first action-sports athlete to win three medals at the same Olympics.

The 18-year-old Gu capped her global coming-out party Friday by winning the gold medal in women’s halfpipe. She had such a big lead after two runs that she was able to take a carefree final run down the halfpipe.

“I was very emotional at the top and I chose to do a victory lap,” Gu said. “Because I felt like, for the first time, I like really deserved it and I really earned it.”

She won the gold medal in the Olympic debut of women’s freeski big air in front of an old steel mill in the city. She took the silver in slopestyle on the Secret Garden course, where elements were carved out of snow to resemble portions of the Great Wall. Finally, she dominated in the halfpipe.

Well known in China before these Games, she’s now a household name back in the United States and around the world. Part of that had to do with the criticism she received for competing for China rather than the United States.

But a lot of it was due to her skill, confidence and personality.

If there’s a face of joy at the Beijing Games, it’s Gu and her ever-present smile. It was a remarkable contrast to the tears of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva after her shocking litany of mistakes left the heavily favored teenager off the podium in women’s figure skating, and the disappointment and self-doubt of U.S. skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin after she failed to medal in any of the five individual races she entered.

Gu is also a model and her face is on advertisements all over Beijing. She’s been photographed for Vogue, Victoria’s Secret, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany and more. Born in San Francisco, she will enroll at Stanford in the fall.

On Friday, she remained undefeated in the halfpipe with exceptional performances on her first two runs. She scored 93.25 on her first run and 95.25 on her second run.

“She has basically set a level that’s pretty unattainable for a lot of us,” said American Carly Margulies, who finished 11th.

She also has three stuffed Bing Dwen Dwen mascots that are given to all medalists. The mascots are so popular that people stand in line for hours in the city trying to buy one. Gu got into the spirit of the Beijing Games by wearing a furry panda hat on the podium.

MEN’S SKICROSS

Ryan Regez led a 1-2 finish by Switzerland in the Olympic skicross final at Genting Snow Park, taking the lead early and never giving it up. He raised his arms in triumph after finishing the course filled with jumps, bumps and rolling terrain. Teammate Alex Fiva finished with the silver medal and Russian athlete Sergey Ridzik grabbed the bronze.

SPEEDSKATING

Thomas Krol won gold in the 1,000 meters, giving the Netherlands its third straight Olympic speedskating title in the event. The Netherlands earned its fifth gold medal in 12 events in Beijing with one day of competition remaining. Laurent Dubreuil of Canada took silver and Haavard Lorentzen, the 2018 silver medalist, earned bronze.

BIATHLON

Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway dominated throughout and stayed composed during the four shooting stages to win the gold medal in the men’s mass start race.

Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France used strong shooting and great skiing to win the women’s mass start race.

CURLING

Brad Gushue is returning to Canada with a bronze medal in men’s curling and John Shuster is going home to the United States empty-handed. Gushue won the gold medal 16 years ago in Turin and Shuster won it four years ago, helping to popularize curling in the United States.

The Canadians capitalized on a missed final shot by Shuster in the second-to-last end that turned a one-point edge into an insurmountable 8-5 lead.

Sweden and Britain will play for gold Saturday.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Finland moved on to the men’s hockey gold medal game by beating surprise semifinalist Slovakia 2-0.

Tournament MVP candidate Sakari Manninen scored his fourth goal of the Olympics for Finland and former Florida Panthers goaltender Harri Sateri made 28 saves for the shutout. Harri Pesonen sealed it with an empty-netter in the final minute.

The Finns, looking for their first Olympic men's gold medal, will play the winner of the Russians-Sweden semifinal in Sunday's final.

Slovakia will play the loser for the bronze. It is going for its first hockey medal of any kind since the breakup of Czechoslovakia.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

