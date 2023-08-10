Gus Atkinson bowls at 95mph, has an action like Jofra Archer – and will soon play for England

Atkinson has been a stand-out performer for Surrey, in the Championship and the T20 Blast, and for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred - getty images/Ben Hoskins

Gus Atkinson is in line to win his first England call-up for the New Zealand series later this month with the 90mph quick bowler identified as a special talent.

Atkinson has enjoyed a fine season for Surrey in both the County Championship and the Twenty20 Blast while his performances for Oval Invincibles in the Hundred have been especially eye-catching. He has bowled the two fastest deliveries in the tournament: 94mph and 95mph, both at Jos Buttler at The Oval on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old’s action, rapid pace and dangerous bouncer from an unassuming run-up have led to comparisons with Jofra Archer. He is also a powerful lower-order batsman.

Though he has never played for England Lions, the national second-string, Atkinson’s pace had placed him on England’s radar for several years. His development was halted by a series of stress fractures at the start of his career, but he broke into the Surrey side in the summer of 2020.

With Archer ruled out of the series against New Zealand, it is a prime opportunity to look at Atkinson in the international game. England play four Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand, beginning on August 30. The matches are relatively low-priority fixtures, with the main focus being on the one-day internationals in the build-up up to the World Cup in India. The selectors will meet to finalise their squad for the New Zealand series next week.

Strong performances against New Zealand would give Atkinson a chance of winning selection for the World Cup. As Telegraph Sport first revealed, there is optimism that Archer could be picked for the tournament and England could take Archer even if he was unable to feature in several of their nine group fixtures. England could select as many as six pace bowlers in their 15-man squad.

Alongside Archer, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Mark Wood are all certainties if fully fit. With at least one, and potentially two, other slots, Atkinson, fellow express bowler Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey and Brydon Carse are among those in contention to win World Cup selection. All squads are also permitted to take three travelling reserves to India, which could create an extra place for a seamer.

The tournament begins on October 5. All squads for the World Cup must be submitted to the International Cricket Council by September 5, but teams are free to make changes to their squad until September 27.

Atkinson played for Desert Vipers in the International League T20 this year, and was also signed up by the Pakistan Super League. He has also enjoyed an impressive year in first-class cricket, claiming 20 wickets at just 20.2 for Surrey, the Division One leaders, in the County Championship. Atkinson has also made useful contributions down the order and averages 28.1 with the bat so far in his first-class career.

Gus Atkinson interview: ‘I’m compared to Jofra Archer - and I want to play for England this year’

By Tim Wigmore

Atkinson is also a useful lower-order batsman - GETTY IMAGES/Ben Hoskins

“A lot of people say that it doesn’t look like I’m trying,” laughs Gus Atkinson. It is not an accusation often levelled at a 90mph fast bowler.

The illusion of effortlessness is created by Atkinson’s languid, smooth action: “the first half of my run-up is a build-up,” he says.

His softly spoken manner is as unassuming as the gentle jog to the crease, which initially suggests a medium-pacer. But as he approaches the stumps Atkinson’s stride lengthens; then, he unfurls deliveries at rapid pace.

So far in this year’s Hundred, only one bowler – Pakistan’s Haris Rauf – has bowled quicker on average than Atkinson, who is averaging more than 87mph per delivery for Oval Invincibles.

Yet, even more than his pace, the excitement around Atkinson lies in how he deploys it: his bouncer, following batsmen awkwardly, is particularly potent.

“People have said it’s quicker than my stock ball,” he reflects. “That’s something that I’ve always had: a quick bouncer, it takes people by surprise. I’m trying to get them in an uncomfortable position.”

For this deceptive pace, Atkinson has already been likened to Jofra Archer.

“It’s nice to hear,” Atkinson smiles. “People say I don’t look like I’m striving for as much pace as possible. And I know people have said similar things about Jofra. So that’s probably where people are coming from – making it look easy, natural pace.”

While Archer will not be seen in England’s T20 series against New Zealand, which begins on August 30, Atkinson is a strong contender to feature. Even if not then, the white-ball tour to West Indies in December looms as another prime time for him to make his international debut.

“Any England selection would be amazing,” Atkinson says. “Obviously you hear that stuff and you do think about it a bit. But I don’t think about it too much. I’m just trying to focus on the next game.

“I would like to play within the next year. But there’s no specific target of I want to play in this specific game or whatever. I would just like to play in the next year or so. If it’s a bit longer, then so be it.”

Atkinson's development was delayed by stress fractures in his back - GETY IMAGES/Ben Hoskins

‘Run in, bowl as quick as you can, see what happens’

For Atkinson, a Wandsworth boy who grew up playing at Spencer – the cricketing alma mater of Alex Tudor – waiting is nothing new. Two of his contemporaries among Surrey’s cohort born in 1998, Sam Curran and Ollie Pope, have been international cricketers for five years. When they made their England debuts, Atkinson was still two years away from making his professional debut. This came in 2020, aged 22, after Atkinson was finally free of the perennial fast bowler’s nemesis - the stress fracture.

As he worked his way back, Atkinson bowled “probably a bit within myself”. In 2021, Atkinson had a training session with Vikram Solanki, then Surrey’s head coach, at the second-team ground in New Malden. “He said just ‘run in, bowl as quick as you can – see what happens’. I think I always had that in me. It was just a thing of confidence with my bowling. We had a T20 against Somerset a few days later and I bowled the first over. I just ran in hard, tried to bowl quick. It’s just gone from there really.”

Atkinson has a simple, uncluttered approach. With his 6ft 2in frame, he settles into bowling wobble-seam deliveries back-of-a-length – stopping batsmen from hitting him off the front foot, but spearing the ball at chest height, so it is awkward to hook or pull.

And so while Atkinson is developing variations (he has three slower balls, including one that Jos Buttler missed when attempting a reverse ramp on Wednesday, a dangerous yorker and is also working on swinging the new ball) his focus is largely on what he does best. Indeed, when he became more focused on tweaking his plans depending on who he was bowling to at times during this season’s T20 Blast, Atkinson found that it was less effective.

“I was reacting to what they were doing instead of using my best skill of hitting the wicket and bowling quick,” he explains. “I’ve gone through it with the analysts – as the stats show, my best ball is my most effective ball.”

When he has pitched the ball shorter than eight metres before the stumps in this season’s Hundred (back-of-a-length or shorter) Atkinson has taken five wickets at an average of six apiece.

This method translates easily between formats. While workload management, and Surrey’s abundance of talent, has limited Atkinson to 14-first-class games, he has enjoyed a fine year in the County Championship, claiming 20 wickets at just 20.2. Add in belligerent lower-order hitting – he averages 28.1 with the bat so far in his first-class career – and he is a player with the capabilities to excel in all three formats.

In cricketing terms, Atkinson is a young 25, “pretty early” in his cricketing development. “I’m 25 and I actually haven’t played a massive amount of cricket. I still think I’ve got a lot to learn.”

The excitement around Atkinson, then, is not just for the pace and hostility that he has already displayed this year. It is also for the sense that more is to come. With tweaks, including bracing his front leg in his delivery stride, Atkinson believes that he can become even quicker. “There could be some more pace in me. But we’ll see.”

Soon, perhaps, England will.

This bent front leg is one of the major differences between Atkinson... - GETTY IMAGES/Steve Bardens