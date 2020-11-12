Gurukul students of Ram ki Paidi actively participate in Deepotsav preparations in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): The gurukul students of Ram ki Paidi are all prepared to actively participate in the preparations of 'Deepotsav' to be held in Ayodhya on Thursday.

"The government plans to light up more than 5 lakh diyas on this occasion," said Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari.

Teachers of the gurukul said, "We hope that this year's Deepotsav will be much more divine as compared to last year. After the Ram Mandir verdict by Hon'ble Supreme Court, this year's celebrations are expected to be doubled than compared to last year."

On November 9, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "As per the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deepotsav 2020 that will be held in Ayodhya, there are arrangements for virtual Deepotsav. Due to COVID-19, devotees who are unable to reach Ayodhya will be able to light a lamp in front of Sri Ram Lala Virajman through the website." (ANI)