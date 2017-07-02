Gurriel drive in 4 runs as Astros get 7-6 win over Yankees

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1), George Springer (4) and Josh Reddick (22) celebrate after the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Houston. The Astros won 7-6. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) -- Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run homer in the fifth before his two-RBI double put Houston on top in a four-run eighth inning as the Astros rallied for a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

Houston trailed 6-3 in the eighth before Jose Altuve walked with one out before stealing second and third and scoring on a groundout by Carlos Correa. Evan Gattis then connected off Dellin Betances (3-3) on a towering shot to the train tracks atop left field to cut the lead to 6-5.

Carlos Beltran walked and was replaced by pinch-runner Josh Reddick, who reached second on an error by first baseman Chris Carter before stealing third. Marwin Gonzalez walked to chase Betances, who was replaced by Aroldis Chapman.

There was a full count when Gurriel shot a grounder down the left field line to send both runners home and put Houston on top 7-6.

Gurriel, who finished with three hits, ended the game when he tagged out Brett Gardner at first after the Yankees outfielder tried to get back to first basse after making too wide a turn on a single to left center with two outs.

Dayan Diaz (1-1) allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth for the win and Ken Giles pitched a scoreless ninth for his 19th save.

Correa had a solo homer in the sixth.

Didi Gregorius hit his first career grand slam to put the Yankees up 5-2 in the sixth and rookie Clint Frazier had two hits and a solo homer in his major league debut.

The Yankees trailed 2-0 when Frazier doubled to start the sixth with his first career hit. A single by Gardner chased Francis Martes, who was replaced by Will Harris. He walked Jacoby Ellsbury to load the bases before an RBI single by Gary Sanchez cut the lead to 2-1.

The grand slam by Gregorius followed to put New York on top 5-2 and give them a grand slam in two straight games after Gardner hit one in a 13-4 win on Friday.

Rookie Jordan Montgomery yielded five hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Martes allowed four hits and two runs with seven strikeouts in five-plus innings.

The game was scoreless in the bottom of the fifth when Gurriel's homer to the front row of the seats in left field made it 2-0.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Joe Girardi said LHP CC Sabathia, who has been on the DL since June 14 with a strained left hamstring, could come start Tuesday. ... RHP Adam Warren (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Sunday and could come off the DL early next week.

Astros: LHP Dallas Keuchel (pinched nerve in neck) played catch on Saturday, but the Astros still don't have a timetable for when he'll begin throwing off the mound. ... RHP Charlie Morton (strained back muscle) will make one more rehabilitation start in the minors before rejoining the team next week in Toronto. Morton has made two starts at Triple-A Fresno and his last rehabilitation start will be at Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday. ... Third-base coach Gary Pettis will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee on July 5 and will be away from the team until after the All-Star break. Fresno manager Tony DeFrancesco will fill in while he's out.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Luis Severino (5-3, 3.15 ERA) will start for New York on Sunday. Severino allowed six hits and one run while striking out a career-high 12 in seven innings of his last start, but did not factor into the decision in New York's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

Astros: Mike Fiers (5-3, 3.98 ERA) is scheduled to start for Houston on Sunday. He allowed four hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings of a 6-4 loss to Oakland on Tuesday.

