Gurnam Singh Chadunii attends traders meeting in Ludhiana, traders pledge support to farm leader

Farm leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni while talking to media. (Photos/ANI)

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 10 (ANI): Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni while addressing the meeting of traders in Ludhiana on Tuesday, said that the traditional parties cannot save the nation and we need to improve the system by taking away power from them.

During the meeting, he addressed the audience about the upcoming "Mission Punjab 2022" and the degeneration in the level of politics.

'Whoever has come here from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, understand that it is not only Mission Punjab, we are preparing it to transform into mission India. The traditional political parties turned politics into business. It no longer is the people's rule, rather the rule of corporate. The country is run as per their wishes. Our own leaders have looted this nation. The traditional parties cannot save this nation," said Chaduni.

He said that the people of Punjab fought on actual issues and the wrongs done by policymakers will have to be rectified by taking away their power.

"Punjab people fight elections and vote on real issues, not caste and religion. Punjab people are intelligent. Our policymakers failed us even though farmers, labourers and traders kept working. To improve the system we will have to take power away from these traditional, dynastic parties. I am thankful to all traders who understood it and took this initiative to play a role in rectifying the system," added the farm leader.

While talking to the media, Chaduni added: "The political party is not ready but we are moving in our directions. In spite of protests and the deaths of farmers, nobody heard us and we have no choice. Even before June 2020, the farmers in Punjab were committing suicide. The movement will only strengthen through politics and unity displayed by traders, labourers and farmers and everyone is united. Is the right to contest elections only for parties?"

He also stated that in UP and Punjab elections, the priorities of the movement will be different.

'In UP, our movement has not been very huge so we will focus on only defeating BJP. But here in Punjab, the focus is on gaining power. We want to bring fresh faces and changes," Chaduni said.

Tarun Jain, a trader was also present while talking to the media.

"Traders are frustrated. We never got our respect. We were called thieves. The traders of entire India are here. We will make our own party and have Chaduni lead it. We will get policies and farm laws rectified. We will remove Income tax, GST and bring in Tax reforms. We will unite traders, labourers and farmers everywhere we go," said Tarun. (ANI)