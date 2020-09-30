Gurmeet Choudhary, wife Debina Bonnerjee test positive for coronavirus

Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently quarantining at home.

Choudhary, who starred with Bonnerjee in 2008 television series Ramayan, shared the news in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

"My wife Debina and I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are, touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home," the 36-year-old actor wrote.

Read his tweet here

My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care🙏🏻 Thank you all for your love and support " GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) September 30, 2020

Choudhary also requested all the people who came in contact with them to get tested for the novel disease. "We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support," the actor added.

Gurmeet Choudhary had recently told Mumbai Mirror that he returned from Jaipur on 17 September after shooting for his film The Wife, where the team followed all COVID-19 safety precautions.

The couple, who got married in 2011, have featured on several reality shows including, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nach Baliye season six.

On Tuesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,02,488 with 8,880 death toll

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Also See: COVID-19 mortality prediction models: How reliable are they in predicting death during the pandemic?

BJP's Ashok Gasti dies of COVID-19; newly-elected Rajya Sabha member breathes his last at Bengaluru hospital

India's daily COVID-19 recoveries exceed new cases for fifth consecutive day; over 45.87 lakh patients cured

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.