Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee announce they've tested negative for coronavirus

Popular TV actor couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have recovered from the coronavirus after contacting it last month.

Gurmeet, who was also the co-star of Debina in Ramayan (2008), had tweeted to say they had tested positive for the virus and that they were isolating at home.

My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care🙏🏻 Thank you all for your love and support " GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) September 30, 2020

On Tuesday, Gurmeet took to his Twitter account to post a picture with his pet dog to inform their fans that both Debina and he had recovered from the disease.

The actor thanked "almighty god and [his] fans" for praying for his recovery. The Punar Vivah actor also urged everyone to take precautions against the virus. "Guys please don't take COVID-19 lightly, please take care of yourself and your elders! Always wear [a] mask and take proper precautions," he wrote.

He also mentioned how helpful health workers from the BMC were as they would check-in and give suggestions five to six times a day. Calling doctors "the real heroes in this pandemic", the Geet star also thanked a couple of medical professionals who had guided the couple through this journey.

Debina also took to Instagram to post a picture of herself. The picture carried the words: "finally virus free" and "mood for good" and the Chidiya Ghar actress thanked her well-wishers and fans for praying for her in the caption of the post.

She later posted a wider shot of herself, tagging herself as a "warrior".

Apart from playing Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the 2008 mythological drama, Debina and Gurmeet have participated in reality shows like Pati Patni Aur Woh (2009) and Nach Baliye 6 (2014).

The couple got married in the year 2011 after dating for a few years.

