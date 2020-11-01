Gurjar Community blocks railway track in Bharatpur to demand reservation

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 1 (ANI): Members of Gurjar Community on Sunday blocked railway track in Bharatpur as part of their agitation demanding reservation in jobs and education as a 'most backward class' (MBC) community.

A large number of people stopped the rail route in Bharatpur and were seen uprooting several tracks saying the protest will continue until their demands are met.

The community has been divided into two factions, one faction the Gurjar Reservation Committee led by Himmat Singh Gurjar has agreed with the Rajasthan government's cabinet sub-committee on 14 points following talks on Saturday. While the other faction led by Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla is continuing with the protests.

Meanwhile, protesters are also demanding Sports Minister Ashok Chandna to meet and apprise them about their demands fulfilled by the government.

Speaking to ANI, a protester said, "We are not fond of holding protests and hamper public services we are just waiting for the Sports Minister Ashok Chandna to meet us and tell us what has been done for us by the government."

Meanwhile, when asked about the future course of action, Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla said that he was waiting for the minister Ashok Chandna.

"I am waiting for Ashok Chandna first," he told reporters.

As per the National Disaster Management Act and Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance, 2020, during the COVID-19 crisis a congregation of more than 100 people could not be held in the state.

Rajasthan government on October 26, 2018, passed a bill that increased the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota from 21 percent to 26 per cent. In December 2018, the Rajasthan government also approved one per cent reservation for Gurjars and four Other Backward Castes (OBCs).

These communities are getting one per cent separate reservation under the legal limit of 50 per cent reservation meant for the most-backward category in addition to OBC reservation. (ANI)