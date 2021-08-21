Gurgaon: Kashmiri Youth Brutally Attacked Outside Office, FIR Registered

A Kashmiri youth, identified as Tariq Bhat, was violently attacked by 5-6 men in Sector 44, Gurgaon at night on Thursday, 19 August. Bhat is employed as a financial advisor in Policy Bazaar for the past two years.

The incident occurred when the 24-year-old, hailing from Handwara in Kashmir, left his office to go home.

A First Information (FIR) under sections 323, 34, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing hurt, thrashing, wrongful restrain and threatening of Kashmiri Youth has been filed in the incident by the Haryana Police.

The FIR states, "While booking a bike near a park some people came and started to beat me. One among them held my neck and others started to beat me."

It further stated that the goons held Bhat against the wall and started thrashing him mercilessly.

According to a statement from his roommate, Javed Ahmed, Tariq's ribs and back had blackened and his head was swollen.

"I do not know why they beat him up. He also does not. Tariq was asking them why are you hitting me but they said nothing," Ahmed stated.

According to doctors, Bhat suffered no grievous injury in the incident and no bones were broken.

An investigation is underway in the matter and CCTV footage is being examined by the police. The attackers have not yet been identified.

What Policy Bazaar Has Said

In a tweet on Friday, the company said, "We stand in support of our employee, Tariq Bhat and are in constant touch with local authorities to help him."

